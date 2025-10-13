On November 8th, Tens of Thousands of Teens Around the World Will Unite to Share the Hope of Jesus in Their Communities

"The winds of revival are in the air," said Greg Stier, founder of Dare 2 Share. "Many teens are fired up, and many are asking, 'What do we do?' I want to put something in their hands they can act on. It's time to mobilize and to Gospelize." Post this

As of today, 1,120 groups are registered for this Day of Global Youth Evangelism with the potential of 83,149 teens mobilized that day.

"This is the largest youth population in history," said Jason Lamb, president of Dare 2 Share. "If even a fraction of them are equipped to share their faith, the ripple effect could be world changing. Our vision is simple: every teen, everywhere, hearing the Gospel from a friend."

Equipped with free, on-demand training videos and resources, youth groups will customize the day to their own communities and time zones; training in the morning, then stepping out to serve and start Gospel conversations that same afternoon.

"The winds of revival are in the air," said Greg Stier, founder of Dare 2 Share. "Many teens are fired up, and many are asking, 'What do we do?' I want to put something in their hands they can act on. It's time to mobilize and to Gospelize."

What happens on November 8 is only the beginning. As students serve, pray, and share the Gospel, they're not just making an impact for one day, they're setting the pace for an entire generation ready to carry the hope of Christ into the future.

What makes this event so powerful? This free, globally accessible event provides training in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, and Portuguese, and is locally led by youth leaders who guide their own groups in sharing the Gospel within their communities.

This year's theme, "Be Like Jesus," calls students to not only share the Gospel but to model Christ's love through service, compassion, and boldness. By combining practical action with spiritual mission, the Day of Global Youth Evangelism empowers the next generation to live out their faith in tangible ways, making it one of the most dynamic and scalable evangelism movements today.

About Dare 2 Share

Dare 2 Share (D2S) is a nonprofit ministry founded in 1991 by Greg Stier with a mission to inspire and equip teenagers to share their faith. Since then, millions of teens and leaders have been trained through conferences, curriculum, and resources. Today, D2S continues to advance the vision of every teen, everywhere, hearing the Gospel from a friend.

For more information on Day of Global Youth Evangelism, visit dare2share.org/day-of-global-youth-evangelism/

For more information on the organization of Dare 2 Share, visit dare2share.org

For press inquiries and interview requests, please contact Emma Schenkel, [email protected]

For the Day of Global Youth Evangelism promo video, visit https://youtu.be/jiyMinUFt5Y

Emma Schenkel, Dare 2 Share, 1 3035652508, [email protected], https://www.dare2share.org/

