On Our Own of Frederick County Celebrates Grand Reopening at New Location

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, November 15, 2024, On Our Own of Frederick County proudly hosted a Grand Reopening event to celebrate its new location at 121 South Market Street in Downtown Frederick, Maryland. Community members were invited to tour the expanded wellness and recovery center, meet our team, and learn more about the essential services we provide to support mental health and recovery in Frederick County.

Previously located at 22 South Market Street inside the Federated Charities building, our organization's new home marks an exciting new chapter. Thanks to the generous support of The Friends for Neighborhood Progress, another local nonprofit organization, we now operate in a space more than twice the size of our previous location. This expansion allows us to serve more individuals in need, offer additional programs, and enhance the peer support services we provide every day.

We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and partners, including the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, the Frederick Community Foundation, the City of Frederick, the Frederick County Government, and the Maryland Governor's Office. Their funding and partnership have been instrumental in making this new space a reality.

Founded in 1997, On Our Own of Frederick County is a nonprofit Peer-Led Wellness and Recovery Center dedicated to supporting individuals facing mental health challenges and substance use disorders. Our mission is to provide a safe, confidential, and nonjudgmental environment where people can connect, heal, and thrive. Every day, our peers—individuals who have walked a similar path—offer compassionate support and help connect others to vital resources and opportunities within the community.

The Grand Reopening event was a testament to the resilience and dedication of our organization and the Frederick community. With our new space, we look forward to continuing our work and expanding our impact to serve even more individuals in need.

For more information about On Our Own of Frederick County, our programs, or how to get involved, please visit us at 121 South Market Street, contact us at 240-629-8015, or explore our website at http://www.onourownfrederick.org.

