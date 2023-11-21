On Projecoes acquires Latin America's first 50,000 lumen RGB pure laser projectors

We are delighted that On Projecoes, a company that sets the benchmark in the use of projection technology for its projects in Brazil, has chosen our Griffyn projectors. Post this

"It is a state-of-the-art projector, combining advanced technologies such as native 4K resolution, RGB pure laser illumination and high brilliance in a quiet and compact package. This aligns with our strategy of offering the best technology available in the world and presenting cutting-edge audio-visual innovations to our clients."

With more than 35 years of experience, On Projecoes has developed and implemented the most daring and thought-provoking visual projects in Brazil. They help create relevant and inspiring AV experiences of varied sizes and approaches for brands, organizations, and people.

On Projecoes plans to use their new Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors for projection mapping, large immersive experiences, fixed installations, corporate events, domes, and more. "The Griffyn projector is incredibly compact and light at 90 kg, it's the lightest in its category. It's easy to handle and we can carry it in a cargo van, instead of a truck, which makes the transportation process a lot easier. It's also extremely silent at 55 dBA, which makes it perfect for corporate and indoor events and shows."

Luciana Barcellos, director, On Projecoes, also highlights the spectacular visuals delivered by the Griffyn: "It has a superb, wide color gamut. It achieves ~98% of the Rec.2020 color space, that's more than twice the color of Rec.709 and 50% more than DCI-P3-capable projectors. The wide range of colors makes the image more faithful and real, allowing the audience to have a greater sense of immersion."

The director of On Projecoes underscores the Griffyn's optional high frame rate (HFR) capability that achieves 120Hz at 4K resolution or up to 480Hz with 2K resolution, integrated Christie Twist software for warping and blending, and Electronic Color Convergence (ECC) that allows users to easily adjust convergence via remote control for picture-perfect color alignment. "The Griffyn is an innovative technology that sets a new standard of quality and performance in laser projection," concludes Luciana Barcellos.

Clayton Brito, director, Latin America, Enterprise, Christie, says, "We are delighted that On Projecoes, a company that sets the benchmark in the use of projection technology for its projects in Brazil, has chosen our Griffyn projectors. These six high lumen RGB pure laser projectors will give them a competitive edge in the rental market and will ensure they continue to guarantee their customers the most spectacular visuals."

