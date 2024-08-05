On Sale Next Week: Number 1 Hot New Release in International Relations on Amazon

"5 Ideas from Global Diplomacy" confronts the challenges of sustainable development head on. If you desire methods for global change, you will find them in this book.
"5 Ideas from Global Diplomacy: System-wide Transformation Methods to Close the Compliance Gap and Advance the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals" (Ground Zero Books LLC) by Marvin Cheung
"5 Ideas from Global Diplomacy" asks: Why are we stuck here and how do we move forward? How do we close the compliance gap between political commitment and action? Cheung's book throws out tired narratives around what we "should" do. Instead, his book brings together diverse voices to offer practical guidance in line with actors' goals. Through a novel approach known as Transdisciplinary Systems Research, Cheung empowers readers to advance sustainable development despite the challenge's complexity. His wit and candor as he navigates the realities of sustainable development make the book a compelling read for a wide audience.
A sensational book that deserves high praise — "5 Ideas from Global Diplomacy" is an accessible read with a wonderful flow. It made Number 1 Hot New Release in International Relations and Number 4 Hot New Release in Social Science Research on Amazon U.S. The book has also been included in the online library of the Swiss Academies of Arts and Sciences Network for Transdisciplinary Research (Td-Net) and featured by the Academic Council on the United Nations System (ACUNS). See the announcement on Medium.
Reviewers can access the free digital open access edition on the official book webpage. Photographs of the book are also available here.
Pre-order this breakout title now! "5 Ideas from Global Diplomacy" will be on sale at Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Walmart, Amazon, and other major retailers globally on the 12th of August this year.
About the book — "5 Ideas from Global Diplomacy", Paperback edition ISBN: 979-8-218-41883-0, Hardcover edition ISBN: 979-8-218-42843-3, 298 pages
