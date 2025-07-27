"On the Brink with Andi Simon" Named One of the Top 100 Change Agent Podcasts by MillionPodcasts

Dr. Andi Simon's "On the Brink with Andi Simon" podcast has been named one of the Top 100 Change Agent Podcasts by MillionPodcasts, a platform celebrating influential voices in transformation. Hosted by Dr. Simon, a corporate anthropologist and author, the podcast features over 400 episodes with visionary leaders driving change across various sectors, providing fresh perspectives and actionable insights for entrepreneurs and change-makers. Dr. Simon expressed her excitement about the recognition, stating it affirms the podcast's mission to help people "see, feel, and think in new ways." The podcast is available on major streaming platforms and the Simon Associates Management Consultants website.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., July 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the Brink with Andi Simon, the award-winning podcast hosted by corporate anthropologist, author, and speaker Dr. Andi Simon, has been honored as one of the Top 100 Change Agent Podcasts on the web by MillionPodcasts, a platform recognizing influential voices sparking transformation across industries and communities.
Hosted by Dr. Simon, On the Brink features bold conversations with visionary women and men who are innovating, inspiring, and driving change in business, healthcare, education, and beyond. With over 400 episodes, the podcast has become a trusted source for leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers seeking fresh perspectives and actionable insights.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by MillionPodcasts for our work in spotlighting people and ideas that are truly 'on the brink' of something transformative," said Dr. Simon. "This podcast was created to help people see, feel, and think in new ways—and this recognition is a beautiful affirmation of our mission."
About Andi Simon:
Dr. Andi Simon is a corporate anthropologist, award-winning author, founder of Simon Associates Management Consultants, and host of On the Brink with Andi Simon. Her mission is to help organizations and individuals adapt to change, drive business culture change, and discover new pathways to success through the power of observation, innovation, and purpose.
