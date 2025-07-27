"On the Brink with Andi Simon" Named One of the Top 100 Change Agent Podcasts by MillionPodcasts

"We are thrilled to be recognized by MillionPodcasts for our work in spotlighting people and ideas that are truly 'on the brink' of something transformative. This podcast was created to help people see, feel, and think in new ways—and this recognition is a beautiful affirmation of our mission." Post this

"We are thrilled to be recognized by MillionPodcasts for our work in spotlighting people and ideas that are truly 'on the brink' of something transformative," said Dr. Simon. "This podcast was created to help people see, feel, and think in new ways—and this recognition is a beautiful affirmation of our mission."

The full list of Top 100 Change Agent Podcasts can be viewed at:

https://www.millionpodcasts.com/change-agent-podcast

To listen to On the Brink with Andi Simon, visit:

https://www.simonassociates.net/category/podcast/

Or find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and all major streaming platforms.

About Andi Simon:

Dr. Andi Simon is a corporate anthropologist, award-winning author, founder of Simon Associates Management Consultants, and host of On the Brink with Andi Simon. Her mission is to help organizations and individuals adapt to change, drive business culture change, and discover new pathways to success through the power of observation, innovation, and purpose.

Media Contact

Andi Simon, Simon Associates Management Consultants, 1 (914) 245-1641, [email protected], www.simonassociates.net

SOURCE Simon Associates Management Consultants