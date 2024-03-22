On The Stage Introduces Revolutionary Revenue Accelerators for Theatre Industry Amidst Transformative Shifts

"Our latest features are a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing the theatre industry through continuous innovation," Ryan Bush, CEO at On The Stage Post this

"Our latest features are a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing the theatre industry through continuous innovation," said Ryan Bush, CEO at On The Stage. "We recognize the urgency for theatres to adapt to changing dynamics, and our revenue accelerators are designed to address these challenges head-on."

Key Features Unveiled:

Embeddable Ticket Widget: OTS introduces an embeddable ticket widget to streamline the purchasing process and boost conversions. By integrating the widget directly onto theatre websites, patrons can purchase tickets seamlessly without leaving the theatre website, dramatically reducing the number of necessary clicks furthered by incorporating Apple and Google Pay options, ultimately enhancing the overall buying experience.

Offers and Upgrades: Integrated into the ticket purchasing process, this feature prompts patrons to enhance their experience by upgrading tickets or adding featured add-ons (eg. concessions or parking), maximizing revenue while providing personalized options.

Audience Segmentation + MailChimp Integration: Harnessing data-driven marketing, OTS integrates with MailChimp to enable targeted email campaigns based on patron behavior, driving engagement, loyalty, and revenue.

Post-Purchase and Post-Show Surveys: Gain insights into audience preferences and feedback to tailor experiences, fostering repeat attendance and long-term patronage.

Filtered Booking Flows: Customized pathways optimize the purchase journey based on patron preferences allowing you to put a special offer in front of a limited and targeted group of patrons, driving sales and revenue growth while enhancing patron satisfaction.

"These features are designed to work in harmony, empowering theatres to achieve tangible results and secure long-term success," added SVP of Technology, Todd Northcutt.

On The Stage invites theatre organizations to explore these innovative tools and resources to thrive in today's evolving landscape.

About On The Stage:

On The Stage (OTS) is a leading technology platform dedicated to empowering the performing arts industry with seamless ticketing, revenue accelerators, advanced marketing capabilities, optimized booking, box office management tools, and fundraising capabilities.

Founded by Tony and Olivier award-winning Producer Hunter Arnold, OTS streamlines the business side of arts organizations so they can focus on what matters most; making great art. With a mission to democratize the availability of Broadway-caliber technology to performing arts organizations of any size, anywhere, OTS works with thousands of performing arts organizations across the nation to bring creative projects to life and ensure the financial sustainability of their organization.

