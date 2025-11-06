ON3 Athletic Joins Forces with Shiga Lakes to Champion Clean, Plant-Based Performance

"Since joining Shiga Lakes this season, I've made ON3 Athletic part of my daily conditioning routine. The plant-based nutrition is ideal for recovery after training and helps maintain my energy when traveling," said Zach Auguste, Shiga Lakes. Post this

Since 2019, Sun Chlorella has focused on providing conditioning support for athletes. Responding to growing demand for products that enhance stamina and sustained energy, the company developed ON3 Athletic - an all-in-one, plant-based green protein that combines chlorella with other carefully selected ingredients. Unlike many products on the market, ON3 Athletic is free from heavy metal-related concerns, allowing athletes and consumers alike to enjoy it with complete confidence.

"ON3 Athletic has become an essential part of my routine; not only for daily training but also as reliable nutritional support during games and road trips. It helps me stay in top condition throughout the season and perform at my best. As a team, we're fully focused and ready to fight for victory in the upcoming games against Hokkaido," said Daichi Nomoto, Team Captain, Shiga Lakes (Daichi Nomoto IG).

"Since joining Shiga Lakes this season, I've made ON3 Athletic part of my daily conditioning routine. The plant-based nutrition is ideal for recovery after training and helps maintain my energy when traveling. What I appreciate most is being able to use it consistently and with complete confidence. Both individually and as a team, I'm committed to performing at my highest level," said Zach Auguste, Shiga Lakes (Zach Auguste IG).

"Our partnership with the Shiga Lakes reflects everything ON3 Athletic stands for - clean, consistent, and committed performance. We're proud to support athletes who embody focus, recovery, and the drive to improve every day," said Futoshi Nakayama, President / CEO of Sun Chlorella.

Through this partnership, fans will gain an inside look into how professional athletes like those on the Shiga Lakes integrate ON3 Athletic into their training, game-day preparation, and recovery routines - demonstrating that true performance begins with clean, reliable nutrition.

About ON3 Athletic:

ON3 Athletic is a plant-powered sports nutrition brand by Sun Chlorella, created to help athletes perform stronger and recover faster. Each product is Informed Sport Certified, ensuring safety and trust at the professional level. With advanced plant nutrition and clean, functional ingredients, ON3 Athletic delivers the pure performance fuel athletes need - naturally.

About Shiga Lakes:

The Shiga Lakes, based in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, compete in Japan's top-tier professional basketball league (B.LEAGUE). The team is known for its passionate fanbase and commitment to community engagement, fostering both athletic excellence and regional pride.

Media Contact

Kiley Long, ON3 Athletic, 760-992-9113, [email protected], https://on3athletic.com/

SOURCE ON3 Athletic