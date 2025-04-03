ON3 Athletic Launches All-in-One Green Super Powder on April 1st - Next-Level Plant-Based Fuel with Protein, Chlorella, and MCT for Peak Performance and Recovery

Designed for both athletes and wellness enthusiasts, ON3 Athletic packs 11g of pure plant protein, 3g of premium chlorella, MCT, probiotics, and adaptogens into one delicious, easy-to-mix serving. Post this

"We didn't want to create just another green powder—we wanted to create the best," said Jennifer Jimenez, Vice President and COO, spokesperson for ON3 Athletic. "The selection of our high-premium ingredients and the integrity of our formula are a direct reflection of that vision: clean, effective, and built to support real performance."

Why ON3 Athletic Stands Out

All-in-ON3 Formula: Combining pure plant protein, greens, prebiotics, probiotics and adaptogens in one serving.

Chlorella-Powered: This nutrient-dense freshwater algae—often called the "King of Superfoods"—delivers a rich source of chlorophyll, antioxidants, and essential vitamins to support immune health and natural energy.

Backed by Science: Formulated with 60+ functional nutrients to support optimal health and performance.

Trusted Quality: Developed by Sun Chlorella with premium ingredients, a renowned company with over half a century of expertise in the natural product industry.

Informed Sport Certified: Tested for banned substances and trusted by athletes, ensuring every batch meets the highest quality and safety standards.

Simply Delicious: Mix with water or your favorite drink for a delicious, refreshing and nutrient-packed boost.

Two Easy Ways to Fuel:

5-Day Supply (ON3T): Travel friendly 5 single-serve packets for on-the-go energy and recovery (MSRP $19 )

) 30-Day Supply (ON3S): A full month of powerful daily nutrition (MSRP $99 )

For more information, visit on3athletic.com.

About ON3 Athletic:

Founded in March 2025, ON3 Athletic is designed for athletes, working professionals, and health-conscious individuals seeking a comprehensive and energetic blend of premium plant protein and one of the world's highest-quality chlorella, plus other powerful ingredients sourced from Japan.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Mackenzie Sanderson, ChicExecs, (949) 296-5365, [email protected]

SOURCE ChicExecs