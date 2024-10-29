Onboard and Charter Communications Expand Relationship with Bryte IQ, Streamlining Bulk Internet Services for Multifamily Properties

"With Bryte IQ's advanced API tools, we can enhance the tech amenity experience for residents while reducing operational complexity and driving greater value for property owners and service providers alike," said Justin Donohoo, EVP of technology at Onboard. Post this

"The integration of Bryte IQ into our service model allows us to more efficiently meet the unique needs of multifamily property owners," said Justin Donohoo, EVP of technology at Onboard. "With Bryte IQ's advanced API tools, we can enhance the tech amenity experience for residents while reducing operational complexity and driving greater value for property owners and service providers alike."

With Bryte IQ, developers, including Onboard, can do the following:

Access CAMARA-based APIs that provide visibility and enhanced control over connected devices and networks.

Simplify the development, testing and deployment of scalable services across millions of multifamily homes.

Collaborate directly with Charter's network experts to further innovate and solve industry-specific challenges.

"Bryte IQ simplifies the developer experience by offering powerful tools and APIs that enable faster and more flexible integration," said Adam Moore, group vice president, customer operations, for Spectrum Community Solutions, which is dedicated to serving multifamily properties. "We're excited to see how our collaboration with Onboard will enhance the value of bulk internet programs for multifamily properties, creating better experiences for property owners, residents and providers."

About Onboard, powered by Conservice

Onboard is the multifamily industry's leading technology management partner, integrating with the nation's top service providers to effortlessly implement and manage bulk technology services — like internet and smart home solutions — into profitable, managed community programs. Our state-of-the-art tech management platform relieves you and your site team of the stress while driving additional revenue for your portfolio. From contract negotiation to program launch, resident support and beyond, we enable you to securely manage access to the services your residents already buy and want. To learn more, visit letsonboard.com.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services, including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

