OnCall launches new division, OnCall educational outreach services (OnCall EOS), to strengthen public health initiatives

CINCINNATI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnCall LLC, a leading provider of contract staffing services in the healthcare and public health space is proud to announce the launch of its new division, OnCall Educational Outreach Services (OnCall EOS). This strategic move aims to further enhance OnCall's commitment to supporting public health organizations and non-profit groups in their health education initiatives.

OnCall LLC is pleased to announce that Maryellen Lively, a Director with OnCall LLC, will assume the role of Managing Director of the new division. With over two decades of experience working with health departments across the country, Maryellen brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead this innovative spin-off.

Since 2005, OnCall LLC has been at the forefront of delivering educational outreach services to public sector organizations by deploying over 75 Public Health programs. The company has played a crucial role in supporting community-based health education campaigns reaching thousands of providers. With the launch of OnCall EOS, the company seeks to continue its strong history of partnering with public health organizations and expand their public health services platform.

"We are proud of the impact our public health programs have had over the years contributing to the well-being of communities nationwide. The launch of OnCall EOS marks a significant milestone in our journey, allowing us to further expand our reach and support," said Walter Dewees, CEO at OnCall LLC.

OnCall EOS' contracted services provide easily scalable resources to assist in the deployment of Public Health Detailers and other public health personnel.

On a fully turn-key basis, OnCall EOS provides the relevant infrastructure required to launch public health detailing campaigns: recruiting; temporary staffing and management of skilled public health representatives; training; CRM systems and reporting; data analysis; and operational support.

The company's experience spans multiple disease states, with a particular focus on sexual health and substance use disorder. The company has collaborated with premier health departments and organizations, addressing pressing health concerns of the time, including Judicious Opioid Use, Naloxone, SUD education, HIV, Infant and Maternal Health, Hypertension, Diabetes, Obesity, Smoking Cessation, PEP and PReP, STI Prevention and Treatment, Breastfeeding, Nutrition, Contraception, and more.

OnCall EOS reaches providers across the health spectrum, including those offering direct patient care, pharmacists, community-based organizations and major health institutions.

In addition to providing health messaging, OnCall EOS serves as a conduit for communication of legislative changes impacting the provision of care offered by organizations and health care providers both patient-facing and in pharmaceutical settings.

While most of their work centers around deploying Public Health Detailing/ Education teams, OnCall EOS also supports teams working on a broad range of public health activities.

Through a variety of contact methods, their teams call on office, clinic and hospital-based providers; retail pharmacists; and retailers. Additionally, OnCall EOS teams engage in community surveying initiatives, tele-detailing, video-detailing, and on-line and telephone polling.

OnCall LLC is excited about the opportunities this new division brings to further impact public health positively. As the company continues to evolve and expand their services, their commitment to promoting health education remains unwavering.

About OnCall EOS

OnCall EOS is a leading provider of turn-key public health educational outreach support services dedicated to empowering public health organizations and non-profit groups. Since 2005, OnCall EOS has been committed to delivering impactful health education and awareness campaigns which are on the cutting-edge of chronic disease prevention initiatives. For more information, visit: OnCallEOS.com

