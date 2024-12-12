Once A Blog About The Loss Of His Wife, His Story Is Now Available As A Book

Xulon Press presents one man's grief journey.

EAST DUNDEE,Ill., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Joe Miller shares his experience after losing his wife of forty-six years in Undone: A Grief Journey In Real Time ($17.99, paperback, 9798868507427; $7.99, e-book, 9798868507434).

After his wife's diagnosis, Miller began a blog in order to express his feelings of grief in their raw, unfiltered state. Over time, he got such a positive response to the blog that he decided to share it in book form, so that others who are dealing with grief might realize that they are not alone in their feelings and that God is with them, even in their darkest times.

"Some folks who were following the blog, shared that some of the posts I wrote in the months of my deepest despair validated some of the horrific emotions and thoughts they had when experiencing their own grief, but they had been afraid to express them because they feared judgment, they might be considered wrong or abnormal. They encouraged me to use the material in a book so that others, both those who have experienced grief and those who will experience it (we all will) might be better equipped to navigate their own grief in a way that is helpful for them and the relationships they are in," said Miller.

Joe Miller's decades-long work life always revolved around people and relationships. Though he holds a Master's degree in criminal justice management, it is his PhD from the University of Hard Knocks that has provided him with his greatest insights into the business of life and people. He rose from the ashes of a shattered life, embraced Christ as his life companion, and because of that people that know him can relate to the wisdom he shares about the profundities of the life of the common, average, person.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. http://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/ bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9798868507427 [Undone: A Grief Journey In Real Time __title__ ] is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

