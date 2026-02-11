OnceHub Unveils Phone Booking to Advance Conversational Scheduling

A first-of-its-kind integration of AI-powered phone answering with a robust scheduling platform that sets OnceHub apart in the market
CLAYMONT, Del., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnceHub, a leader in intelligent scheduling solutions, today announced the launch of Phone Booking, an AI-driven feature that enables customers to schedule meetings through a natural phone conversation. The feature is available on existing booking pages with no configuration required. This enhancement advances OnceHub's mission to make scheduling more accessible, efficient, and human-centered for service-driven businesses, meeting the needs of both time-strapped professionals and customers seeking a simpler, more human digital experience.
With Phone Booking, OnceHub blends web and voice channels to redefine the booking experience and capture scheduling moments wherever they occur. Users receive a dedicated phone number connected to their existing OnceHub booking pages. The number can handle forwarded missed calls, direct calls from clients who prefer to book by phone, and transfers from a busy front desk or IVR. In every case, the AI-driven service gathers the necessary information and schedules meetings in real time based on the user's availability and settings.
This innovation addresses the growing demand for simpler, more intuitive scheduling experiences, particularly among businesses serving clients who prefer phone communication or busy professionals who can't always answer calls but want to avoid missed opportunities.
"The launch of Phone Booking is the first market-ready product demonstration of the future of scheduling within OnceHub's new platform," said Rami Goraly, CEO of OnceHub. "Phone Booking is just the beginning of a broader vision delivered through a family of AI agents, including purpose-built agents for common booking scenarios and fully customizable agents that can act as virtual receptionists. Our mission is to make scheduling more accessible, efficient, and human-centered. We are providing a bold new way to connect with your customers, ensuring your availability is seamlessly accessible across every channel and bridging the gap between technology and human connection."
For more information or to try out Phone Booking, visit the Phone Booking product page.
ABOUT ONCEHUB
OnceHub empowers organizations to accelerate business outcomes through intelligent scheduling and engagement solutions. The company was founded as a bootstrapped venture and has remained fully customer-funded since the release of its first product more than 15 years ago, reflecting a long-standing commitment to sustainable growth and customer-driven innovation. For more information, visit https://www.oncehub.com/.
Media Contact
Aviram Hinenzon, OnceHub, 1 6176783494, [email protected], https://www.oncehub.com/
SOURCE OnceHub
Share this article