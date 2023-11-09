ONCO, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Oncora Medical to Launch Data-Driven Software Automation to Enhance Patient Care and Oncology Data Management.

"The partnership between Oncora and ONCO will deliver meaningful improvements to cancer center workflows, while simultaneously laying the groundwork for precision medicine," states Oncora's CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. David Lindsay. Post this

Through their partnership with and investment in Oncora, ONCO hopes to supercharge this mission. Immediately, ONCO will begin offering Oncora's Patient Care and Analytics software to key accounts, bringing technology (originally developed in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center) to their growing customer base. Similarly, Oncora will offer ONCO's services and software to Oncora customers, to realize immediate improvements to cancer registry abstraction and public health reporting. The moonshot of the collaboration is the development of a unified software platform, combining the best of both companies' technology to drive automated cancer registry abstraction and personalized patient care.

"Through this partnership with Oncora, ONCO is elevating our ability to leverage data automation and machine learning to deliver more accurate, more efficient, and more timely cancer registry case-finding and abstraction" commented James Hendrickson, Co-CEO of ONCO Inc. "In harnessing the synergy of ONCO and Oncora Medical, we aim not only to enhance public health data collection, but to help cancer centers turn their cancer registries into a strategic asset for research and patient care. We have full confidence in Dr. Lindsay and his team to join us in this endeavor and we are full believers in Oncora's mission to Fight Cancer with Data."

"The partnership between Oncora and ONCO will deliver meaningful improvements to cancer center workflows, while simultaneously laying the groundwork for precision medicine. Companies talk constantly about the value that AI will bring to patient care, but the critical prerequisite to AI is high quality data. I am proud of the large incremental improvement that this partnership will create for cancer centers across the US and the world." states Oncora's CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. David Lindsay. Together, ONCO and Oncora are poised to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in oncology care. This partnership integrates the strengths of two experienced and thoughtful industry leaders, marking a significant stride towards a brighter, technologically-driven future in cancer care.

About ONCO: ONCO Inc. has been at the forefront of oncology data management for four decades. Continuously evolving to meet the dynamic demands of the oncology sector, ONCO has developed cutting-edge software applications, including ONCOLog and ONCONav. ONCO's suite of comprehensive solutions emphasizes a commitment to transforming oncology data collection into strategic, efficient, and accurate endeavors. Based in Wall, New Jersey, and guided by a dedicated management team, ONCO is committed to pushing the boundaries and remaining an ally in the fight against cancer. To learn more, visit https://www.oncoinc.com/.

About Oncora Medical: Oncora Medical, Inc., an oncology software and data company based in Philadelphia, PA, has developed a powerful platform for oncology patient care and research, capable of integrating and analyzing diverse healthcare data, and applying advanced data curation and machine learning techniques to produce valuable clinical insights. Their Oncora Patient Care platform, developed in concert with MD Anderson Cancer Center, helps cancer centers orchestrate complex workflows and automate data collection, while their Oncora Analytics software platform enables and leverages intelligent data integration to power clinical research, automated public health reporting, and clinical-grade predictive analytics . For more information on how Oncora is fighting cancer with data, visit https://www.oncora.ai.

