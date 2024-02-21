OncoHealth Expands Leadership Team with Appointments of Key New Executives

"Cliff, Scott, and Brett's knowledge and experience in the health-tech sector will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand the technology and services that our clients look to us to deliver." Post this

Scott Warshaw brings deep expertise in growing clinical services and improving financial performance. As CFO, he will lead multiple departments including finance, IT operations, compliance, and legal. Warshaw comes to OncoHealth from XiFin, where he served as chief strategy officer following its acquisition of OmniSYS. At OmniSYS, Warshaw was CFO and a member of the executive leadership team, where he played a crucial role in transforming the business from a niche Medicare billing company into a leading pharmacy IT organization that helped over 30,000 pharmacies and touched millions of patients. Scott started his career at E&Y and is a licensed certified public accountant.

As chief strategy and growth officer, Brett Erhardt will play a key role in executing corporate strategy across the organization and in spearheading continued growth opportunities for OncoHealth. He brings extensive experience from his time at Bright Health Group, a public healthcare company where he led strategy, corporate, and business development, including the launch of the company's risk-bearing care delivery business, NeueHealth. Prior to Bright Health Group, Erhardt was a managing director in the new product development group at The Advisory Board Company, focused on building technology-enabled businesses that helped health systems transition to population health and succeed in value-based care.

"Throughout the past 12 years, our health plan partners have relied on our clinical expertise and technical innovation to help them manage the increased cost and complexity of cancer," said Rick Dean, Chief Executive Officer, OncoHealth. "Cliff, Scott, and Brett's knowledge and experience in the health-tech sector will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand the technology and services that our clients look to us to deliver."

About OncoHealth

OncoHealth is dedicated to helping health plans, employers, oncologists, and patients navigate the physical, mental, and financial complexities of cancer. Focused 100% on oncology, OncoHealth's market-leading software and services platform combines oncology value management services with virtual cancer care to ensure people with cancer are getting the most appropriate treatment and supported through the duration of their treatment with services including 24/7 oncology nursing, mental health, nutrition, and resource navigation. To learn more, visit www.oncohealth.us.

