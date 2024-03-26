OncoHealth Records 150% Growth in Sales Fueled by Demand for Virtual Cancer Support and Effective Oncology Value Management Strategies

Leading Cancer Care Platform Delivers $230 Million in Savings; Extends Virtual Cancer Support to an Additional 4 Million Members
ATLANTA, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OncoHealth®, the leading platform for managing the cost and complexity of cancer, today announced strong financial and client growth in 2023, highlighted by:
- Growing their contracted ARR by 35%; achieving 150% against sales forecast.
- Partnering with 5 new health plans to provide oncology value management services and virtual cancer support to 4 million members.
- Delivering $230 million in savings, effectively lowering the trend in their health plan partners' oncology drug spend by 30% compared to the industry average.
- Averaging a $3,597 rate of savings per engaged member per month.
Founded on the principles of a patient-first approach, OncoHealth combines oncology value management services with virtual cancer care to ensure people with cancer are getting the most appropriate treatment and support through the duration of their treatment with services including 24/7 access to oncology nursing, mental health therapy, nutritional guidance, and resource navigation.
"Cancer treatment in the US is the leading factor propelling healthcare expenses of self-funded employers, government-sponsored plans (such as Medicare Advantage and Medicaid), and commercial health carriers. Coupled with the continued surge in oncology drug prices, our customers are confronting substantial hurdles in aiding their members and employer groups," remarked Rick Dean, CEO of OncoHealth. "Drawing upon a decade of seasoned expertise, OncoHealth has emerged as the oncology partner for entities seeking to curb these trends and guarantee uninterrupted access to crucial treatments. Our recent growth serves as evidence that the industry is seeking innovative solutions to navigate this challenging landscape and drive digital engagement."
Additional key 2023 milestones from the company include:
- Reviewed and processed 175,000 anti-cancer regimens through its oncology value management platform, OneUM™.
- Grew the number of providers utilizing OneUM to 9,000 across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.
- Achieved a customer satisfaction score of 4.9 out of 5 and NPS of 88 from consumers receiving support from Iris by OncoHealth, the company's virtual care management solution.
- Received the eHealthcare Leadership Award for "Best Overall Digital Patient Experience" for Iris by OncoHealth®.
- Expanded healthcare services and delivery experience counsel with the addition of healthcare veteran Bruce Perkins to the Board of Directors.
About OncoHealth
OncoHealth is dedicated to helping health plans, employers, oncologists, and patients navigate the physical, mental, and financial complexities of cancer. Focused 100% on oncology, OncoHealth's market-leading software and services platform combines oncology value management services with virtual cancer care to ensure people with cancer are getting the most appropriate treatment and supported through the duration of their treatment with services including 24/7 oncology nursing, mental health, nutrition, and resource navigation. To learn more, visit www.oncohealth.us.
