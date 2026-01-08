OncoLens and The Jackson Laboratory Launch Program to Expand Molecular Tumor Boards to Community Oncology Centers

"We are delighted to partner with OncoLens to expand this program nationwide by streamlining case submissions and making it easier for cancer centers to access expert guidance and cutting-edge genomic insights," says Jens Rueter, MD, Chief Medical Officer, The Jackson Laboratory Post this

Research shows that Molecular Tumor Boards (MTBs) have a direct impact on patient outcomes:

Up to 40% of patients discussed at a molecular tumor board receive new or refined treatment recommendations. [1]

MTB participation increases clinical trial access and provider confidence in interpreting genomic data.

Patients benefit from cutting-edge insights without needing to travel to large academic centers.

Despite their value, MTBs have been difficult to scale in community settings due to limited molecular expertise and infrastructure. The OncoLens + Jackson Lab (JAX) partnership solves this by combining OncoLens' digital platform with JAX's genomic expertise to deliver scalable, impactful MTBs.

"We're extremely excited to partner with one of the most respected names in precision oncology to meet this unmet yet critical need within community cancer care," says Anju Mathew, CEO of OncoLens.

"The Jackson Laboratory's Maine Cancer Genomics Initiative has empowered community oncologists in Maine to deliver precision cancer care to patients and improve outcomes. We are delighted to partner with OncoLens to expand this program nationwide by streamlining case submissions and making it easier for cancer centers to access expert guidance and cutting-edge genomic insights," says Jens Rueter, MD, Chief Medical Officer, The Jackson Laboratory.

How It Works

Community cancer centers submit cases through OncoLens' secure platform. Implementation is quick and easy and centers with EMR integration can seamlessly refer cases to JAX's tumor board with a few clicks. This reduces manual data entry and improves workflow efficiency.

JAX hosts MTBs at regular intervals or asynchronously, depending on provider needs. Centers pursuing quality initiatives for Commission on Cancer Standard 7.2 are encouraged to participate.

Call for Participation

Community cancer centers interested in participating in expert-led Molecular Tumor Boards are invited to contact OncoLens ([email protected]) to learn more and obtain new client MTB pricing information. This program is designed to reduce disparities in access to precision oncology and improve patient outcomes in the community setting.

About The Jackson Laboratory (JAX)

The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) is an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution with a National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center. JAX leverages a unique combination of research, education, and resources to achieve its bold mission: to discover precise genomic solutions for disease and empower the global biomedical community in the shared quest to improve human health. For more information, please visit www.jax.org.

The Maine Cancer Genomics Initiative (MCGI) is an initiative at JAX dedicated to expanding access to precision oncology across community settings. MCGI provides clinicians with MTB expertise, evidence-based guidance, and educational support that strengthens local capacity and improves patient care. As a mission-driven, non-profit initiative, MCGI brings nationally recognized scientific credibility, a collaborative model, and a demonstrated track record of delivering unbiased, patient-centered genomic insights to oncology practices.

About OncoLens

OncoLens is an oncology-focused digital health platform that enhances cancer care through proprietary AI-driven analytics and multidisciplinary collaboration tools. By leveraging structured and unstructured data, OncoLens improves patient outcomes and revenue opportunities by preventing patient leakage and proactively identifying patients for clinical trials, biomarker testing, or other key services. The platform's analytics tools enable both centers and industry to derive insights into patient cohorts, identify new opportunities, and improve quality. The OncoLens Research Network collaborates with industry partners to bring curated research and real-world evidence initiatives to cancer centers.

