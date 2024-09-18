OncoLens Announces Real-Time Oncology Patient Identification for Clinical Trials and Key Services

OncoLens, a leader in optimizing cancer treatment planning, announced the launch of OncoLens Analytics and its advanced Patient ID solutions. The new solutions mark a significant breakthrough, enabling healthcare providers to deliver timely, precision care for cancer patients through real-time patient identification for clinical trials and key services.
ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OncoLens' innovative solutions operate under three core pillars to achieve their mission of the right treatment at the right time: data interoperability, multidisciplinary collaboration and actionable informatics. By integrating data from multiple sources, including electronic medical records (EMR) and laboratory results, OncoLens identifies key patterns in patient clinical information. This integration provides healthcare teams with real-time alerts and reports for various use cases, including identifying patients who match or are tracking to match clinical trial criteria, are eligible for advanced therapies like CAR-T, or may have missed critical biomarkers.
As cancer care becomes more complex with the rapid proliferation of hyper-targeted therapies and ever-shifting guidelines, healthcare providers face mounting challenges in ensuring optimal care. Large, distributed healthcare systems and networks with multiple facilities also struggle with patient leakage, where patients are referred out of the system rather than being directed to in-house resources. This issue is especially prevalent in clinical trials, where Principal Investigators (PIs) struggle to inform colleagues about available trials and identify patients for trials, and pharmaceutical companies are challenged to meet trial accrual goals.
OncoLens addresses these challenges by leveraging AI/NLP, a proprietary oncology-focused knowledge model, and integrations with key EMR and lab systems to deliver timely alerts and reports. Alongside its other tools, including OncoLens Conference and Collaborate, this solution allows clinical trial teams, nurse navigators, and providers to track patients effectively and ensure follow-through via tumor boards and timely sharing of patient information across care teams.
"Our models are customized to each health system's dataset, enabling OncoLens to deliver precise solutions and become a vital extension of cancer care teams," said Anju Mathew, CEO of OncoLens. The solution has already proven invaluable in identifying patients early who have missed essential germline or somatic testing, helping to reduce time to treatment and aligning with value-based healthcare models.
OncoLens is a leading provider of digital health solutions designed to optimize cancer treatment planning. Serving more than 225 cancer centers in the U.S. and internationally, OncoLens also collaborates closely with pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies through the OncoLens Research Network. This collaboration bridges the gap between cancer centers and industry enabling the right treatment at the right time for patients.
