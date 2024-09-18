OncoLens Announces Real-Time Oncology Patient Identification for Clinical Trials and Key Services

"Our models are customized to each health system's dataset, enabling OncoLens to deliver precise solutions and become a vital extension of cancer care teams," said Anju Mathew, CEO Post this

OncoLens addresses these challenges by leveraging AI/NLP, a proprietary oncology-focused knowledge model, and integrations with key EMR and lab systems to deliver timely alerts and reports. Alongside its other tools, including OncoLens Conference and Collaborate, this solution allows clinical trial teams, nurse navigators, and providers to track patients effectively and ensure follow-through via tumor boards and timely sharing of patient information across care teams.

"Our models are customized to each health system's dataset, enabling OncoLens to deliver precise solutions and become a vital extension of cancer care teams," said Anju Mathew, CEO of OncoLens. The solution has already proven invaluable in identifying patients early who have missed essential germline or somatic testing, helping to reduce time to treatment and aligning with value-based healthcare models.

About OncoLens

OncoLens is a leading provider of digital health solutions designed to optimize cancer treatment planning. Serving more than 225 cancer centers in the U.S. and internationally, OncoLens also collaborates closely with pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies through the OncoLens Research Network. This collaboration bridges the gap between cancer centers and industry enabling the right treatment at the right time for patients.

Media Contact

Heather Creran, OncoLens, 1 (678) 294-1192, [email protected], OncoLens.com

SOURCE OncoLens