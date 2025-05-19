OncoLens Expands Board with Addition of Dr. Prasanth Reddy and Welcomes Advisory Members Dr. Joseph Kim and Dr. Walter Curran

"Their expertise and strategic guidance will be invaluable as we continue to expand the platform, enabling oncology programs to make data-driven decisions that drive improved outcomes and ensure the right patients are matched with the right treatments at the right time." Post this

Dr. Prasanth Reddy is a seasoned healthcare executive and physician with over 14 years of experience in clinical leadership and innovation. He most recently served as SVP, Global Enterprise Oncology Head at Labcorp and previously led medical affairs at Foundation Medicine. A triple board-certified oncologist and hematologist, Dr. Reddy brings extensive expertise in both patient care and precision medicine strategy. He currently serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and was a candidate to the House from the state of Kansas in the 2024 elections.

Dr. Walter "Wally" Curran, is the Chief of the Piedmont Oncology Institute in Atlanta. Dr. Curran is an internationally recognized expert in radiation oncology and cancer care leadership. Previously, he served as the Global Chief Medical Officer at GenesisCare and served as the Executive Director of the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University. Dr. Curran has held several national leadership roles, including Group Chair of the NCI-supported NRG Oncology cooperative group and board member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Dr. Joseph Kim is President of Q Synthesis LLC, where he leads efforts to advance interprofessional collaboration through systems thinking and implementation science. A respected voice in quality improvement and health services research, Dr. Kim has presented across major oncology and healthcare conferences including ASCO, ACCC, and IHI. He holds degrees from MIT, UAMS, University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Saint Joseph's University, and carries certifications in Lean Six Sigma, Healthcare Quality, and Executive Strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Reddy, Dr. Kim, and Dr. Curran to our Board and Advisory Board," said Anju Mathew, CEO and co-founder of OncoLens. "Their expertise and strategic guidance will be invaluable as we continue to expand the platform, enabling oncology programs to make data-driven decisions that drive improved outcomes and ensure the right patients are matched with the right treatments at the right time."

About OncoLens

OncoLens is an oncology-focused digital health platform that enhances cancer care through proprietary AI-driven analytics and multidisciplinary collaboration tools. By leveraging structured and unstructured data, OncoLens improves patient outcomes and revenue opportunities by preventing patient leakage and proactively identifying patients for clinical trials, biomarker testing or other key services. The platform's analytics tools enable both centers and industry to derive insights into patient cohorts, identify new opportunities and improve quality. The OncoLens Research Network collaborates with industry partners to bring curated research and real world evidence initiatives to cancer centers.

