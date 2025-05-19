OncoLens Expands Board with Addition of Dr. Prasanth Reddy and Welcomes Advisory Members Dr. Joseph Kim and Dr. Walter Curran

OncoLens welcomes Dr. Prasanth Reddy to its Board of Directors and Drs. Joseph Kim and Walter Curran to its Advisory Board. These new additions strengthen the company's efforts to drive precision oncology and enhance data-driven solutions for cancer care.
ATLANTA, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OncoLens, the platform transforming how oncology programs harness data to drive precision care, announced the appointment of Dr. Prasanth Reddy to its Board of Directors, along with the addition of Dr. Joseph Kim and Dr. Walter "Wally" Curran to its Advisory Board. These additions come on the heels of the platform's recent Series B funding round and mark a significant step forward in its mission to empower cancer centers and life science partners with next-generation oncology analytics and workflow solutions.
With decades of experience across clinical care, research, and life sciences, these new board members bring a rare combination of strategic, scientific, and operational insight. Their guidance will be instrumental as OncoLens continues to strengthen partnerships with cancer centers and collaborate with life sciences teams to surface critical insights from oncology data—improving quality programs, illuminating patient journeys, and accelerating trial matching.
Dr. Prasanth Reddy is a seasoned healthcare executive and physician with over 14 years of experience in clinical leadership and innovation. He most recently served as SVP, Global Enterprise Oncology Head at Labcorp and previously led medical affairs at Foundation Medicine. A triple board-certified oncologist and hematologist, Dr. Reddy brings extensive expertise in both patient care and precision medicine strategy. He currently serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and was a candidate to the House from the state of Kansas in the 2024 elections.
Dr. Walter "Wally" Curran, is the Chief of the Piedmont Oncology Institute in Atlanta. Dr. Curran is an internationally recognized expert in radiation oncology and cancer care leadership. Previously, he served as the Global Chief Medical Officer at GenesisCare and served as the Executive Director of the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University. Dr. Curran has held several national leadership roles, including Group Chair of the NCI-supported NRG Oncology cooperative group and board member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
Dr. Joseph Kim is President of Q Synthesis LLC, where he leads efforts to advance interprofessional collaboration through systems thinking and implementation science. A respected voice in quality improvement and health services research, Dr. Kim has presented across major oncology and healthcare conferences including ASCO, ACCC, and IHI. He holds degrees from MIT, UAMS, University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Saint Joseph's University, and carries certifications in Lean Six Sigma, Healthcare Quality, and Executive Strategy.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Reddy, Dr. Kim, and Dr. Curran to our Board and Advisory Board," said Anju Mathew, CEO and co-founder of OncoLens. "Their expertise and strategic guidance will be invaluable as we continue to expand the platform, enabling oncology programs to make data-driven decisions that drive improved outcomes and ensure the right patients are matched with the right treatments at the right time."
About OncoLens
OncoLens is an oncology-focused digital health platform that enhances cancer care through proprietary AI-driven analytics and multidisciplinary collaboration tools. By leveraging structured and unstructured data, OncoLens improves patient outcomes and revenue opportunities by preventing patient leakage and proactively identifying patients for clinical trials, biomarker testing or other key services. The platform's analytics tools enable both centers and industry to derive insights into patient cohorts, identify new opportunities and improve quality. The OncoLens Research Network collaborates with industry partners to bring curated research and real world evidence initiatives to cancer centers.
