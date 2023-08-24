OncoLens Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

"We are thrilled to be recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list and dedicated to continue building upon our comprehensive suite of products designed to support the oncology ecosystem." Anju Mathew Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of OncoLens. Tweet this

Several of the largest integrated delivery networks and academic institutions use OncoLens Conference today, to drive standardized care across their network and facilitate their accreditation requirements.

Responding to the evolving needs of its oncology customers, OncoLens expanded its offerings to include a range of AI powered analytics and collaboration solutions to drive even higher precision to cancer care treatment. OncoLens Analytics Patient ID solutions help cancer centers break down internal silos with timely identification of patients that should be considered for specialized services including clinical trials, biomarker testing and immunotherapies among others. Through AI LLM (large language model) tools that are continually fine-tuned on oncology specific keywords, OncoLens Analytics extracts insights from structured and unstructured data within clinical records, to match up to 90% of the inclusion and exclusion criteria on a clinical trial. These algorithms can also be customized to identify individual or cohorts of patients who may benefit from more applicable stem cell therapies or other services.

The launch of OncoLens Molecular in 2022, helps cancer care teams integrate molecular and biomarker data into their treatment planning process. Through its partnerships with major genomic labs, OncoLens delivers discrete biomarker information and targeted recommendations, enabling providers to identify and deliver optimal targeted therapy options for patients.

Finally, the release of OncoLens Collaborate enables expert and second opinions within and across organizations and networks, providing care team members the ability to reach out to an expert on the other side of the world, or to a local MSL for dosage advice.

"We are thrilled to be recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list and dedicated to continue building upon our comprehensive suite of products designed to support the oncology ecosystem. OncoLens continues to be focused on supporting more timely oncology physician education, treatment planning, and delivery, all aligned for better patient outcomes." says Anju Mathew, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of OncoLens.

Headquartered in Atlanta, OncoLens is the partner of choice for more than 200 cancer centers across the US, with a global reach that includes oncology and other cancer care teams around the world, including the Middle East. The Company's strategic plans include expansion into Sub-Saharan Africa and other international markets in the coming years.

About OncoLens

OncoLens enables multidisciplinary cancer care across the continuum. Through a streamlined, secure HIPAA-compliant infrastructure, OncoLens drives intra-enterprise, community, and network participation in multidisciplinary care planning, tracking, and delivery. Using OncoLens, cancer care providers view a singular view of the patient including outpatient and in-patient clinical data, pathology, radiology, genomics and genetic information. They can collaborate on treatment plans, track quality for accreditation, and alignment to care pathways. As a result, health systems maximize clinical trial participation, an extended referral stream, and the creation of a center of excellence that can be leveraged to support patient care and provider education. www.oncolens.com

About the Inc. 5000

The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com

Media Contact

Heather Creran, OncoLens, 1 (678) 294-1192, [email protected], www.oncolens.com

SOURCE OncoLens