Oncology Clinical Development: Optimizing Value Through Implementation of a Patient-Centric, Holistic Endpoint Strategy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Attendees will gain practical insights into building an integrated approach that captures meaningful endpoints, supports regulatory success and maximizes the value of oncology programs from early to late phase.

Attendees will learn how early implementation of eCOA, in alignment with the latest FDA guidance, ensures regulatory compliance while capturing meaningful patient-reported outcomes, helping to differentiate a drug.

The webinar will also address key cardiac safety considerations, including ECG best practices for QT assessment, the role of cardiac imaging and blood pressure monitoring to detect early signs of treatment-related risk.

In addition, the session will highlight the impact of centralized imaging in oncology trials, offering greater consistency and reduced bias versus site-based assessments. Attendees will discover how to optimize data quality and support informed decision-making in oncology clinical trials.

Register for this webinar now to learn how an integrated endpoint strategy can drive better outcomes in oncology clinical development.

Join experts from Clario, Todd Rudo, MD, EVP, Chief Medical Officer; Thomas Moll, PhD, MBA, Senior Scientific Advisor; Fabian Chen, MD, PhD, VP and Deputy CMO, Cardiology; and Anu Bansal, MD, MS, Vice President, Medical Imaging Oncology, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Oncology Clinical Development: Optimizing Value Through Implementation of a Patient-Centric, Holistic Endpoint Strategy.

