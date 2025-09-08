Oncology Specimen Provider Reference Medicine Honored by Arizona Bioindustry Association with Fast Lane Award

"Being recognized by AZBio reinforces that what we're building doesn't just support innovation; it helps people around the world – and that's what drives us every day." -- Inga Rose, Founder & CEO, Reference Medicine Post this

Led by a group of renowned oncology researchers, Reference Medicine specializes in all oncologic malignancies, including solid tumor and blood, working with sites worldwide to collect samples from every cancer indication. The company offers matched sets of plasma and buffy coat from oncology and healthy donors, as well as a variety of tissue-based specimens, including tumor tissue blocks from both common and rare cancer indications and normal tissue blocks from sites that are most commonly used for controls in oncology research.

Reference Medicine's unique specimen screening, storage, and delivery processes reduce failure rates and maintain high specimen quality, while the team's scientific background in clinical research and product development knowledge enables a true partnership relationship with customers to ensure they have the intended use specimens they need.

"Our Fast Lane Awards recognize Arizona life science companies that have achieved measurable progress over the past eighteen months and are driving meaningful impact for our industry, patients, and communities," says Joan Koerber-Walker, President and CEO of AZBio. "Reference Medicine exemplifies the spirit of this award — their work is fueling diagnostic breakthroughs that will lead to earlier cancer detection, more accessible diagnostics, and improved outcomes for patients."

Reference Medicine is an oncology specimen procurement partner that provides laboratories, startups, academic researchers, and others with the specimens needed to fuel oncology diagnostic innovation. Built by scientists, for scientists, Reference Medicine focuses on delivering a "hassle-free" experience by offering price transparency, online inventory browsing, speedy delivery times, and rapid customer service response rates. We're focused on elevating the status quo in specimen procurement – we innovate, so you can innovate. Learn more at www.referencemedicine.com.

Arizona is home to one of the fastest growing life science industries in the U.S. Our community of biotech, medtech, and healthcare leaders are working together to make Arizona a Top Ten Life Science State. As the statewide advocate and industry association for Arizona's bioscience industry, AZBio provides the connections, resources, and leadership needed to keep the industry growing at an ever-increasing rate.

