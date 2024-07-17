Oncorre Digital Announces New Suite of Services Leveraging SAP Business Technology Platform

Subrat Patnaik reveals Oncorre Digital's new suite of services in its SAP Business Technology Platform.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oncorre Digital, a leading global technology consulting and solutions integration company, announces the launch of its new suite of services leveraging the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). These services aim to extend and personalize SAP applications, integrate landscapes, and empower business users to streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and drive innovation.

The new offerings include SAP BTP, SAP Build Apps, SAP Datasphere, SAP Integration Suite, and SAP Generative AI. The SAP BTP suite integrates and extends SAP applications, enabling seamless connectivity and personalized user experiences. SAP Build Apps allows rapid development and deployment of custom business applications without extensive coding knowledge. SAP Datasphere integrates with major cloud providers like Azure, AWS, and GCP to provide a unified data management experience. The SAP Integration Suite ensures smooth integration across diverse applications and systems. SAP Generative AI supports innovative solutions and intelligent decision-making with advanced AI capabilities.

"At Oncorre Digital, the focus is on empowering enterprises with outstanding software solutions that create value and lead to success," said Subrat Patnaik, President and CEO of Oncorre Digital.

Since its founding in 2007, Oncorre has guided clients through constant business and technology changes, delivering innovative and practical results. Oncorre Digital's commitment to excellence is reflected in six core values: innovation, adventure, respect, intelligence, responsibility, and collaboration. These values drive the approach to delivering leading-edge technology solutions that meet clients' unique needs. Oncorre serves clients across industries including fintech, retail, healthcare, insurance, media and entertainment, travel, logistics, energy, automotive, and government. The company is a trusted technology partner with specialized knowledge and skills in these domains.

The new SAP BTP offerings include tools for creating business sites that centralize access to applications and provide a user-friendly interface on any device. Comprehensive BTP application services include workflow management, integration suite, ABAP runtime, and cloud identity services, aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing connectivity. These solutions enable businesses to manage their applications independently, boosting productivity and innovation.

Oncorre Digital's new suite of SAP BTP services exemplifies a commitment to delivering tailored solutions that drive business success. By leveraging these technologies, enterprises can navigate technological changes with confidence and efficiency, ensuring sustained growth and competitiveness in the digital age.

Subrat Patnaik is the President and CEO of Oncorre, Inc., a distinguished IT service company headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Under his leadership, the company has excelled in providing innovative global consulting and IT services. Patnaik's significant contributions to the industry include the development of Liieren and eBloque, which have advanced blockchain and network solutions significantly, reinforcing his reputation as a leader in technological innovation and strategic business growth.

