ONDA, an Auberge Spa, Debuts at Susurros Del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection as the Largest and Most Innovative Resort Spa on the Bahía de Banderas

ONDA will feature a calendar of visiting practitioners, ranging from yoga and meditation to local healers and international wellness experts. To usher in the new year while launching this program, the spa will first welcome international yoga and wellness leader Dawn Feinberg of Ahana Yoga for daily classes between January 1-4, 2024, including a special themed beach class, “Manifesting Joy in 2024,” on New Year’s Day.

Design inspired by the natural landscape of Punta de Mita

Capturing the raw simplicity of Susurros’ location, the acclaimed interior designer Paul Duesing has seamlessly blended the indoors and outdoors to create an expansive retreat that showcases the area’s native flora, abundant sunshine, reflective water corridors and organic materials. Sprawling 34,900 square feet, ONDA’s expanse gives way to a spa journey that expands the soul. The luxurious spa facilities include eight single rooms, two body treatment rooms and one couples’ suite, in addition to a high-vibration water playground that includes a vitality pool, citrus saunas, aloe steam rooms, clay showers. The destination also features two wellness-focused eateries, including ONDA Cafe with a curated menu by Chef Tonatiuh Cuevas and the Abunda Table in the relaxation lounge with nutritious, locally-inspired snacks for grazing.

Embodying the relaxed oceanfront living that defines Susurros as a resort, ONDA’s design mirrors the raw simplicity of the destination. Antique Mexican pieces such as large Oaxacan ceramics and unique textural accents that capture the beauty of the local craft culture adorn the serene setting, surrounded by rhythmic walls of succulents and cacti.

Healing therapies ignite joy and well-being

The experience at ONDA is designed to ignite a sense of joy and foster a healthier connection to the self, a partner or a community. Eleven spacious treatment rooms are the setting for transformative body, skin, hair and scalp therapies that utilize the power of natural stones such as turquoise and jasper and ingredients including cupuaçu and Chilean rosehip seed oil. Exclusive to ONDA, the spa is the only in Mexico to feature products and treatments from the Latina-owned, plant-based skincare brand Sanara, which is Spanish for “you will heal.” Sanara’s luxurious products are a physical manifestation of founder Rebekah ​​Jasso Jensen’s commitment to showcase the often under-acknowledged power of Latin American botanicals as well as to empower users to let the intuitive knowledge they have of their own bodies guide their health.

Las Ondas, a signature experience, is a rhythmic massage designed to help the body let go of its old patterns, release deep-seated tension and bring a renewed sense of vitality. As “onda” can also be translated to “waves,” this treatment mimics the flow and fluidity of the waves and the renewing energy of the Pacific Ocean, located just steps away. Another signature treatment, El Cuerpo Ritual, begins with a yerba maté foot soak that leads into a deep, full-body exfoliation using natural bamboo fibers and mango seed to nod to the wellness rituals of Latin America’s past. The whole body will drink up skin-nourishing vitamins and warming oils for a transformation inside and out. ONDA’s menu places special emphasis on the hair and crown with two Coronas treatments, with products from Miriam Quevedo, pioneers of anti-aging scalp and hair care. These treatments aim to increase circulation and blood flow to the scalp while leaving hair fortified and gorgeously glossy. Scalp health is not only a developing trend in wellness, but these types of treatments also help to release energetic tension in an area where the body often carries it most. Helping to recover overexposed skin with the power of nature, a customizable facial, Rocios, features Biologique Recherche's botanicals blended with green biotechnology to cleanse, decongest, refine and oxygenate skin for a long-lasting glow.

Couples’ treatments and half-day experiences will also be a focus within a special suite for two, complete with a plunge pool and lounge area. With Nido, partners will begin with a customized healing ritual that includes a therapeutic exfoliation and full body wrap, followed by a muscle-melting stone massage. They are then served an abundant lunch on the terrace. The rest of the afternoon is dedicated to an hour-and-a-half facial with a rejuvenating scalp treatment. Couples can then retreat to additional relaxation time with a bottle of local spirits and a special merienda, or afternoon snack, prepared by the resort’s chef, leaving both skin and spirit fully restored.

A wellness library, meditative rituals and movement ground the mind and body

To complement its spa concept that centers around finding joy in wellbeing, ONDA also offers a host of wellness amenities and experiences. Local healers and visiting practitioners lead a daily calendar of meditative rituals and movement classes that honor the body and mind. Resonating in the soothing sound of the waves, weekly immersive sound baths are guided by crystal sound bowls, ancestral drums and modern jazz instruments to calm the mind and soul. Guests can also begin or end their days with joyful movement classes, ranging from Beachfront Bootcamp to Palm Pilates and Susurros Salsa.

For a nourishing snack between treatments, spa goers can enjoy a menu of nourishing fruit smoothies, local grazing plates, protein-packed salads, sandwiches and more curated by Chef Tonatiuh Cuevas at ONDA Cafe or Mexican delicacies including tamarind lollipops and better-for-you Mexican chocolate at the Abunda Table.

Guests will also have access to a Wellness Library that will be a resource for tools that optimize aesthetics during their stay. An emerging concept that builds upon a holistic experience that extends throughout the property, guests and residents can “check out” facial and body toning devices, Therabody massage guns, compression technology and more. A vitamin therapy experience will soon debut in with in-room IV drips and infusions that aim to boost immunity and mood and curb jet lag.

