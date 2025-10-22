ONDA Expands into Boquete, Panama with Launch of New 60-Key Clubhouse

ONDA continues its expansion in Latin America with the launch of the 60-key ONDA Boquete clubhouse this fall.

BOQUETE, Panama, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONDA, a specialty hotel operator focused on small hotels in the world's leading lifestyle destinations, announced today that it will take over management of a 60-key property, formerly operated by Selina, in Boquete, Panama. The hotel will reopen this fall as ONDA Boquete, redesigned as a community-focused "clubhouse" with flexible workspaces, vibrant social spaces, and elevated guest amenities.

"Boquete is an up-and-coming nomad destination, and ONDA's clubhouse model is the perfect fit," said William Graf, CEO of ONDA. "This project reflects our broader mission: to transform independent hotels into thriving, community-driven spaces that combine hospitality, work, and play."

The property is asset managed by Chagres Capital, a Panama-based investment group. "We are excited to partner with ONDA," said Alfonso Naranjo, Managing Director at Chagres Capital. "Their operational expertise has already been proven at Playa Grande, where ONDA consistently delivers best-in-class guest reviews and strong unit economics. We are confident they will replicate that success in Boquete."

ONDA is also in active negotiations for additional properties across the region as it expands its portfolio of boutique clubhouses designed for Millennial and Gen Z travelers seeking authentic, experience-driven accommodation.

About ONDA

ONDA is a specialty hotel operator focused on small hotels in the world's leading lifestyle destinations. Designed as "clubhouses," ONDA properties are integrated into local communities and offer stylish accommodations, coworking, social programming, and cultural immersion. ONDA operates its flagship property in Playa Grande, Costa Rica, and is developing a new location in Monteverde, Costa Rica, as part of its growth pipeline across Latin America. ONDA also operates a growing corporate off-site program, hosting teams and companies at its properties for retreats, strategy sessions, and immersive experiences.

About Chagres Capital

Chagres Capital is a Panama-based real estate investment firm established in 2016. It combines entrepreneurial vision, executional drive, and financial rigor to deliver high-impact properties that generate lasting value.

Hotel Management Inquiries:

ONDA is actively exploring new opportunities in Costa Rica and Panama. For property owners interested in exploring partnership opportunities with ONDA, please contact:

[email protected]

Corporate Off-Site Inquiries:

ONDA hosts bespoke corporate off-sites and team retreats across its properties. For companies interested in exploring ONDA's off-site programs, please contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

William Graf, ONDA, 1 3053564069, [email protected], www.stayonda.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE ONDA