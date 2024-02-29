OnderLaw Unveils Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Taking Aim at Insurance Companies

"Insurance representatives are often more vicious than their friendly mascots would lead you to believe and we wanted to convey this in a memorable and engaging way," said Jim Onder, Managing Partner at OnderLaw. Post this

"We wanted to use this high-profile platform to not only entertain but also educate the public about their rights when dealing with insurance companies," said Jim Onder, Managing Partner at OnderLaw. "Insurance representatives are often more vicious than their friendly mascots would lead you to believe and we wanted to convey this in a memorable and engaging way."

This advertisement came as part of an ongoing campaign meant to inform the public about common predatory tactics insurance companies employ to limit or deny compensation. In coordination with the release of two other Super Bowl weekend commercials – "Tricks of the Trade" and "Party's Over" – the "Mascot Masterminds" advertisements show insurance companies like never before and spill go-to plays from their playbook.

Through witty dialogue and clever scenarios, each commercial exposes the common tactics used by insurance representatives to avoid paying fair compensation to accident victims. With each advertisement educating viewers, OnderLaw promises to be the mascots' worst enemy and hold insurance companies accountable.

For more information about OnderLaw and to replay their advertisements, visit MascotsHQ.com and reach out to [email protected]

Media Contact

Maggie Onder, OnderLaw, 1 (314) 467-0227, [email protected], https://www.onderlaw.com/

SOURCE OnderLaw