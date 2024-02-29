OnderLaw Unveils Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Taking Aim at Insurance Companies

The commercial lets viewers see beyond the friendly faces of insurance company mascots and learn more about the common tactics used to deny compensation
ST. LOUIS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the nation watched the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII, one local law firm, OnderLaw, took center stage with a parody commercial broadcasted across the St. Louis area. The debut of the "Get Out of My Head" commercial, as part of its "Mascot Masterminds" advertising campaign, takes direct aim at the insurance companies and their friendly mascots.
Aired during the big game, this commercial features insurance representatives "Chaos," "Karen," "Lizard King" "New Guy" and "Buddy & Bird" as Jim Onder of OnderLaw appears on the television screen. Onder announces a fight to take on the big insurance companies and the mascots show paranoia in the face of their challenger.
"We wanted to use this high-profile platform to not only entertain but also educate the public about their rights when dealing with insurance companies," said Jim Onder, Managing Partner at OnderLaw. "Insurance representatives are often more vicious than their friendly mascots would lead you to believe and we wanted to convey this in a memorable and engaging way."
This advertisement came as part of an ongoing campaign meant to inform the public about common predatory tactics insurance companies employ to limit or deny compensation. In coordination with the release of two other Super Bowl weekend commercials – "Tricks of the Trade" and "Party's Over" – the "Mascot Masterminds" advertisements show insurance companies like never before and spill go-to plays from their playbook.
Through witty dialogue and clever scenarios, each commercial exposes the common tactics used by insurance representatives to avoid paying fair compensation to accident victims. With each advertisement educating viewers, OnderLaw promises to be the mascots' worst enemy and hold insurance companies accountable.
