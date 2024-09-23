One AI Assistant Provides Instant, Explainable Answers to Every Workforce Question by Leveraging One Model's Unique Data Model Approach

One AI Assistant delivers insights that can be trusted by C-level executives, HR analysts, and people managers across the enterprise. Its unparalleled governance guarantees that all AI-generated content is fully auditable and explainable. Post this

Taylor Clark, Chief Data Science Officer at One Model, emphasized the need to couple a unified data model with purpose-built generative AI. "Organizations that introduce generic AI tools without a well-governed and secure approach could make costly workforce decisions at scale. One AI Assistant is smarter because it pairs with your organization's data and governance model, ensuring your data is interpreted accurately and aligns with your business."

Your Data, Real Answers

One AI Assistant's unique design approach stands out as the only generative AI technology in human resources capable of meeting the rigorous standards of the boardroom. It integrates with One Model's advanced query engine, ensuring reliable and precise data retrieval—even when questions are unclear or open to interpretation. Each query results in the clear visualization that the user expects to see.

Unlike other HR analytics tools that use a one-size-fits-all data model, One AI works with a custom-configured data model tailored to each organization's unique needs. This approach delivers the most accurate and relevant insights for its users.

In addition to compelling visualizations, One AI offers additional generative AI-derived insights and suggestions for organizations looking to harness this potential. Its unparalleled transparency guarantees that all AI-generated content is fully auditable and explainable.

Chris Butler, Chief Executive Officer of One Model, stated, "One AI Assistant delivers insights trusted by C-level executives, talent analysts, and people managers across the enterprise. Our design principles focus on unmatched accuracy, flexibility, and strict data governance. We're committed to providing powerful tools for ethical, data-driven talent decisions. And with more groundbreaking AI innovations on the way, we're continually raising the bar for what's possible in people analytics.

True Democratization of Workforce Analysis

One Model's customer base is rapidly adopting One AI Assistant because it empowers users to easily and confidently generate a wider range of workforce insights than other available approaches.

Notable One AI Assistant features include:

Insight Generator: Quickly deliver crucial workforce insights and create optimized views without manual configuration.

Shareable & Exportable Insights: Pin insights to storyboards and easily share them across your organization.

Forecasting Capabilities: Visualize trends and forecast into the future.

Clear Explainability: Query Building Panel simplifies data exploration and provides transparency of outputs for infinite tweaking.

Role-Based Security: Protect sensitive employee data with an added layer of security, building on One Model's already industry-leading security framework.

Continuous Learning & Improvement: Users can easily provide feedback, which will help improve models and inform enhancements.

For a limited time, One AI Assistant is included with all new One Model Enterprise licenses. HR and AI enthusiasts can experience One AI Assistant in action by visiting us at booth #5509 during the HR Tech Conference in Las Vegas, September 24-26 and as the platinum sponsor at People Analytics World in New York on October 2-3.

About One Model

One Model helps thriving companies make consistently great talent decisions at all levels of the organization. Large and rapidly-growing companies rely on our People Data Cloud™ people analytics platform and One AI technology because it takes all of the heavy lifting out of data management, modeling, and predictive analytics to deliver the most meaningful workforce insights at scale. One Model pioneered people data orchestration and continues to lead the industry in AI and machine learning innovation.

