One Day at a Time: A New Chapter with Ohio Community Health Recovery Centers

OCHRC offers a comprehensive approach to addiction treatment, addressing the multifaceted nature of recovery. Post this

The segment will feature inspiring stories of individuals who have found hope and healing at OCHRC. Viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by those in recovery and the transformative power of community and support.

"Our primary purpose at Ohio Community Health is to help those struggling in addiction, and assist them in saving and reclaiming their own lives. The opportunity to show our methods, visions, philosophies, and the 'why' behind what it is that we do and why we do it via a program such as Empowered with Meg Ryan is such a privilege and an honor; one we're very excited for." – J.B. Whitehouse, Chief Executive Officer, Ohio Community Health Recovery Centers

About Empowered with Meg Ryan:

Empowered with Meg Ryan is an award-winning public television program that uses powerful storytelling to inspire and inform. Hosted by actress Meg Ryan, the program explores a variety of social issues, offering a unique perspective on the human experience. Learn more at https://www.empoweredprogram.com/.

About Ohio Community Health Recovery Centers (OCHRC):

OCHRC is a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Ohio. They offer a range of programs tailored to individual needs, including inpatient and outpatient treatment, medication-assisted treatment, and aftercare services. OCHRC's commitment to providing compassionate and effective care has helped countless individuals achieve lasting recovery. To learn more about OCHRC and their services, please visit their website at https://ohiorecoverycenters.com/.

