One Day In July Named Best Financial Planning / Investment Firm by VT Business Magazine for Second Consecutive Year

One Day In July is proud to be named Vermont's Best Financial Planning / Investment Firm for 2024 by Vermont Business Magazine. Receiving this award for two consecutive years underscores the dedication of One Day In July Financial Advisors and staff.

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The mission of One Day In July is to lower investment fees while improving portfolio performance for clients across Vermont and throughout the United States. The firm's growth has been rapid since its inception in 2016. Throughout its growth One Day In July continues to focus on being a community-based business. Clients can reach their advisors without going through a call center, and in person meetings are encouraged. This fosters strong relationships and helps advisors deliver tailored advice that meets the unique needs of each client.

As fiduciaries on all accounts, One Day In July always puts client interests first. Just 12% of financial advisory firms are registered in a way that requires them to be fiduciaries on all accounts.(1) This, combined with an investment strategy that utilizes diversified index ETFs to keep fees low and mitigate taxes, sets One Day In July apart in an industry that often charges high fees for products that we believe are completely unnecessary.

A sincere thank you to all of the clients of One Day In July for their continued support.

This award is being published in the May 2024 issue of Vermont Business Magazine. One Day In July was notified of its status as winner of the Best Financial Planning / Investment Firm in Vermont award on April 11, 2024. Winners of VermontBiz's 2024 BOB Awards were determined by a survey of Vermont Business Magazine readers conducted from January 1 – March 1, 2024. ODIJ did not pay an application fee to be considered for inclusion in this list. ODIJ is not affiliated with VermontBiz or Vermont Business Magazine.

One Day In July LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. One Day In July LLC does not guarantee actual returns or losses. This content is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice. Individual circumstances may vary.

