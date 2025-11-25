One Day In July Opens New Location in Downtown Morrisville, VT

One Day In July, an investment advisory firm focused on fiduciary advice, low fees, and long-term results, has opened a new location on Lower Main Street in downtown Morrisville.

MORRISVILLE, Vt., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The addition of the Morrisville location expands the firm's presence in Vermont and strengthens its ability to provide personalized, local service to clients and prospective clients across Lamoille County and the surrounding area.

One Day In July offers investment management and financial advisory services across a wide range of accounts, including IRAs, brokerage accounts, pensions, inheritances, and endowments. The firm's portfolios are constructed primarily with low-cost, tax-efficient index funds, reflecting its commitment to transparency, simplicity, and evidence-based investing.

"Good financial advice isn't about hot stock tips or shorting meme stocks – it's about practicing sound investment behaviors that have historically led to successful outcomes: setting a goal and sticking with it," said Seth Gillim, Financial Advisor at One Day In July.

As fiduciaries, One Day In July advisors are legally and ethically bound to act in their clients' best interests at all times. The firm does not sell commission-based products or accept compensation for recommending specific funds. All portfolios are built solely to serve the client's long-term financial goals.

For more information or to schedule a consultation at the new Morrisville office, call (802) 503-8280 or email [email protected].

