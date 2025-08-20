One Day In July Opens Office on Crafts Ave in Northampton, MA

One Day In July, an investment firm focused on fiduciary advice, low fees, and long-term results, has opened its newest office on Crafts Avenue in Northampton, Massachusetts.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Northampton location strengthens the firm's ability to offer personalized, local service to clients and prospective clients in the Pioneer Valley. One Day In July advisors work with individuals, families, and institutions throughout New England and across the country. The firm currently operates six offices in the region.

From IRAs and brokerage accounts to pensions, inheritances, and endowments, One Day In July advisors provide guidance across a broad spectrum of financial needs. The firm constructs portfolios primarily using low-cost, tax-efficient index funds, and maintains client relationships that prioritize transparency and simplicity.

"Efficiency, simplicity, patience, and discipline. These are the core elements of any successful investment plan." said John Bass, One Day In July's Northampton based financial advisor. "By staying focused on these themes, and rejecting the noise, we can best achieve your goals."

As fiduciaries on every account, for every client, One Day In July advisors are legally and ethically bound to act in their clients' best interests at all times. They do not sell commission-based products and never accept compensation for choosing particular funds. Portfolios are built using only what is best for the client, with the goal of growing and preserving wealth over the long term through clear, cost-effective strategies.

Set up a free consultation in the One Day In July Northampton office by calling (802) 503-8280 or emailing [email protected]

