One Day In July Opens Office on Main St in Bennington, VT

One Day In July, an investment firm focused on fiduciary advice, low fees, and long-term results, has opened its newest office on Main Street in Bennington, Vermont.

BENNINGTON, Vt., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Bennington location strengthens the firm's ability to offer personalized, local service to clients and prospective clients in Southern Vermont's most populous town. One Day In July advisors work with individuals, families, and institutions throughout New England and across the country. The firm currently operates eight other offices in the region.

From IRAs and brokerage accounts to pensions, inheritances, and endowments, One Day In July advisors provide guidance across a broad spectrum of financial needs. The firm constructs portfolios primarily using low-cost, tax-efficient index funds and maintains client relationships that prioritize transparency and simplicity.

One Day In July's founder and CEO, Dan Cunningham, grew up in Bennington, Vermont. "Bennington is a wonderful town and we are happy to invest in the downtown area." He continues, "We place a large focus on building relationships with our clients. Every client has a dedicated advisor – someone who really understands their situation and knows their history. People like having a local option. They want to be able to walk into their financial advisor's office and build a relationship with a real person."

As fiduciaries on every account, for every client, One Day In July advisors are legally and ethically bound to act in their clients' best interests at all times. They do not sell commission-based products and never accept compensation for choosing particular funds. Portfolios are built using only what our research indicates is best for the client, with the goal of growing and preserving wealth over the long term through clear, cost-effective strategies.

Set up a free consultation in the One Day In July Bennington office by calling (802) 503-8280 or emailing [email protected].

One Day In July LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. One Day In July LLC does not guarantee actual returns or losses. This content is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice. Individual circumstances may vary.

