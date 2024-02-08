One Day In July Opens Office on Main Street in Vergennes

One Day In July is a fiduciary financial advisory firm offering investment solutions for individuals, families, and institutions. One Day In July is on a mission to lower investment fees, while improving portfolio performance.

VERGENNES, Vt., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Day In July invests using low-cost, tax-efficient index fund investments. Frank Koster, the financial advisor leading the new One Day In July office in Vergennes, said "Our philosophy begins with understanding that every client is unique, and as fiduciaries, the needs of our clients come first."

Frank works with individuals, families, and institutional clients on everything from IRAs and brokerage accounts to pensions, inheritances, and endowments. Frank's experience in the financial industry spans decades. He has held positions as an analyst, trader, portfolio manager, and Chief Investment Officer throughout his career.

Most recently, Frank operated the One Day In July office in Shelburne, VT. Frank relocated the office to Vergennes in order to serve people within the community in which he lives. Of relocating, Frank said "I worked for several well-known financial institutions alongside some of the best and brightest the industry has known, learning, and hopefully teaching a bit as we went along. I am so excited to be able to bring those years of experience, as well as my four years of experience with One Day In July, to the community in Vergennes and throughout Addison County."

You can set up a free consultation with Frank to see if working with One Day In July could help improve and simplify your financial future by calling (802) 777-9768 or emailing [email protected].

The new Vergennes One Day In July office is located at 206 Main Street, Suite 20, Vergennes, VT 05491.

