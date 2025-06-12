One Day In July Opens Office on State Street in Montpelier, VT

One Day In July, a Vermont-based financial advisory firm committed to lowering investment fees and improving long-term portfolio performance, is excited to announce the opening of its new office at 27 State Street in downtown Montpelier.

MONTPELIER, Vt., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its founding in 2016, One Day In July has provided investment management services to individuals, families, and institutions throughout Vermont and across the country. This new location marks a continued commitment to local service and accessibility for all Vermonters seeking straightforward, low-cost investing.

One Day In July specializes in building portfolios using low-cost, tax-efficient index funds. Its advisors work with a wide range of clients, offering guidance on everything from IRAs and brokerage accounts to pensions, inheritances, and endowments.

"At One Day In July, we believe that investing should be simple, transparent, and affordable," said Dan Cunningham, founder of One Day In July. "Opening our Montpelier office allows us to build stronger relationships in the community and continue helping people throughout Central Vermont build better investment portfolios while working to reduce their costs."

A core pillar of the firm's philosophy is its fiduciary duty, which obligates advisors to act in their clients' best interest. One Day In July advisors receive no commission from third parties and are not incentivized to recommend high-fee products. In addition to charging a low management fee, One Day In July conducts detailed portfolio reviews to eliminate any unnecessary costs its clients may have been paying within their investment portfolios. Over time, even small reductions in fees can significantly boost long-term returns.

Set up a consultation at the One Day In July Montpelier office by calling (802) 503-8280 or emailing: [email protected].

One Day In July is located at 27 State Street, above Capitol Grounds.

One Day In July LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. One Day In July LLC does not guarantee actual returns or losses. This content is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice.

Media Contact

Caroline Russell, One Day In July LLC, 1 8025038280, [email protected], https://www.onedayinjuly.com/

SOURCE One Day In July LLC