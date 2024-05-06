One Day In July Ranked Among the Top 30 Firms in the Nation on USA Today's 2024 List of Best Financial Advisory Firms

USA Today partnered with market research firm Statista Inc. to rank the top 500 Registered Investment Advisory Firms (RIAs) in the country. One Day In July is ranked 27th overall and is the only Vermont-based firm included on the list of the top 500 RIAs, which is titled "Best Financial Advisory Firms 2024."

BURLINGTON, Vt., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Statista Inc. evaluated thousands of financial advisory firms across the country, narrowing the list to the top 500 which were then ranked. Statista Inc. said, "The ranking is built on a robust evaluation framework centered around two key dimensions: recommendations by financial advisors, clients, and industry experts and a firm's development of assets under management (AUM)." Both short-term (1-year) and long-term (5-year) AUM development were analyzed.

Headquartered in Burlington, Vermont, One Day In July also has offices in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, and the firm services clients located throughout the United States. As Registered Investment Advisor Representatives, One Day In July financial advisors are fiduciaries on all accounts, for all clients.

One Day In July prides itself on transparency, with the firm's asset-based fee structure linked clearly on the front page of their website. One Day In July financial advisors focus on investing clients primarily in tax efficient, low-cost index ETFs. They work with individuals, families, and institutions to create and manage portfolios customized to the specific circumstances and goals of each client.

One Day In July financial advisors offer free consultations for prospective clients and they can be contacted easily via the form on their website, or the contact information listed below.

The 2024 USA Today Best Financial Advisory Firms list was published 4.23.24. Recommendations were collected through a survey of 25,000 individuals. One Day In July paid a fee to Statista Inc. to license the use of the award name and logo. One Day In July did not pay to be considered for this ranking.

One Day In July LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. One Day In July LLC does not guarantee actual returns or losses. This content is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice. Individual circumstances may vary.

Media Contact

Caroline Kessler, One Day In July, 1 8025038280, [email protected], https://www.onedayinjuly.com/

SOURCE One Day In July