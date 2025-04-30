One Day In July Ranked in the Top 50 Financial Advisory Firms in the Nation by USA Today.

One Day In July was one of just five New England-based investment advisory firms ranked in the top 50 by USA Today and Statista Inc. on their 2025 "Best Financial Advisory Firms" list.

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year USA Today Partners with Statista to rank the top 500 registered investment advisory firms (RIAs) in the country, after evaluating over 30,000. The rankings are based on the growth of the firms' assets under management (AUM) over the short term (1 year) and long term (5 years), as well as the number of recommendations they received from clients and peers.

In regard to the volatility and uncertainty that exists in today's stock market, and how that affects what the average investor should do with their money, USA Today writes: "Many experts say the answer is simple: Find a registered investment advisor (RIA) that you like and that fits your financial profile. RIAs are companies with a fiduciary duty to always act in their client's best interest. They charge fees rather than sales commissions and employ investment adviser representatives (IARs) who are licensed to give financial advice and are increasingly taking a holistic approach to their clients' financial lives."

USA Today continues: "Other firms, such as broker-dealers, earn commission from selling stocks, bonds, or mutual funds, and need only provide suitable advice. Sometimes, they may sell more expensive products that generate more revenue for them but don't necessarily meet a client's long-term goals."

One Day In July is proud to act as a fiduciary on all accounts, for all clients. The mission of One Day In July is to improve the investment portfolios of individuals, families, and institutions, while reducing the fees they pay. One Day In July is headquartered in Burlington, Vermont, and works with clients across the country.

The 2025 USA Today Best Financial Advisory Firms list was published 4.23.25. Recommendations were collected through a survey of 30,000 individuals. One Day In July paid a fee to Statista Inc. to license the use of the award name and logo. One Day In July did not pay to be considered for this ranking.

One Day In July LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. One Day In July LLC does not guarantee actual returns or losses. This content is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice. Individual circumstances may vary.

