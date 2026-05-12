One Day In July Ranked in the Top 50 Financial Advisory Firms in the Nation by USA Today for the Fourth Consecutive Year

One Day In July, a Burlington, Vermont-based, SEC-registered investment advisory firm, has been named among the top 50 in the nation on the 2026 USA Today and Statista "Best Financial Advisory Firms" list for the fourth consecutive year.

BURLINGTON, Vt., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Day In July is one of just four New England-based investment advisory firms ranked in the top 50 by USA Today and Statista Inc. on their "Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026" list.

Each year USA Today Partners with Statista to rank the top 1,000 registered investment advisory firms (RIAs) in the country, after evaluating more than 30,000. The rankings are based on the growth of the firms' assets under management (AUM) over the short term (1 year) and long term (5 years), as well as the number of recommendations they received from clients and peers.

In regard to the volatility and uncertainty that exists in today's global markets, and how that affects what the average investor should do with their money, USA Today writes: "One of the best options is to hire a registered investment adviser (RIA) who fits your financial needs. These advisers are trained to take a holistic approach to your financial life and have a duty to act in your best interests at all times." They operate on a fee-based model rather than earning sales commissions, and their licensed investment adviser representatives (IARs) provide financial advice with an increasingly holistic focus on clients' overall financial well-being.

"Our team of advisors and support staff dedicate themselves to providing exceptional service to our clients," said Dan Cunningham, founder of One Day In July. "As fiduciaries, we have an obligation to put the clients first and we take that very seriously. We prioritize transparency and trust with every client."

One Day In July is proud to act as a fiduciary on all accounts, for all clients. The mission of One Day In July is to improve the investment portfolios of individuals, families, and institutions, while reducing the fees they pay. One Day In July is headquartered in Burlington, Vermont, and works with clients across the country.

The USA Today Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 list was published 4.15.26. Recommendations were collected through a survey of over 30,000 individuals. One Day In July paid a fee to Statista Inc. to license the use of the award name and logo. One Day In July did not pay to be considered for this ranking.

One Day In July LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. One Day In July LLC does not guarantee actual returns or losses. This content is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice. Individual circumstances may vary.

Media Contact

Caroline Russell, One Day In July, 1 8025038977, [email protected], One Day In July

Theresa McCarty, One Day In July, 1 8027358398, [email protected], One Day In July

SOURCE One Day In July