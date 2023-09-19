One Day In July Ranks Among Top 30 Fastest Growing RIAs in SmartAsset Study Published September 2023

A recently released study by SmartAsset listed One Day In July among the 30 fastest growing registered investment advisory firms in the US.

BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The number of registered investment advisory firms (RIAs) has been rapidly increasing as more and more people have realized the value of working with a financial advisor who is a fiduciary on all accounts, for all clients.

SmartAsset looked at more than 1,700 RIAs for this study and ranked them based on changes in client account totals and assets under management (AUM) between 2020 and 2023.

Out of over 1,700 firms, One Day In July ranked 29th.

One Day In July started in 2016 with a single office in Burlington, Vermont. Today we have offices in New York, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania, and we service clients across the United States. As we grow, we remain committed to providing personalized service and fiduciary financial advice while helping our clients avoid the high investment fees that we often find in competitors' portfolios. We are fee-only fiduciary financial advisors.

"100 Fastest Growing RIAs: These Financial Advisor Firms Pull Ahead in 2023"

Firms were ranked based on changes in client account totals and assets under management (AUM) between 2020 and 2023. Firms were only considered if they had at least $500 million in AUM, had no regulatory disclosures related to disciplinary action, and offered financial planning services. SmartAsset released the list on 9/6/2023. One Day In July LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. One Day In July LLC does not guarantee actual returns or losses. This content is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice. Individual circumstances may vary.

