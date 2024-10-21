One Day In July Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management, Marking a Major Milestone for the Firm

One Day In July, an independent investment firm headquartered in Burlington, Vermont, has surpassed $1 Billion in assets under management (AUM). This significant achievement highlights the firm's consistent growth alongside its dedication to helping clients build strong financial futures through personalized investment management and fiduciary financial advice.

BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in Burlington, VT in 2016, One Day In July now has six east coast offices and serves clients in 32 states. The firm's approach is focused on long term, index fund investments. They charge a low, asset-based fee, which can be found at the top of their website.1 In an industry full of complexities, One Day In July seeks to simplify the investing process for individuals and institutions across varying asset levels.

"We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone, especially as an independent, Vermont-based firm," said Dan Cunningham, CEO/Founder of One Day In July. "We believe it is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team, day in and day out. Reaching $1 Billion in AUM speaks to our ability to build lasting relationships and create financial portfolios that align with our clients' long-term goals."

One Day In July currently has offices in Burlington, Middlebury, Vergennes, and Rutland, Vermont, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Wayne, Pennsylvania. You can learn more about the firm and schedule a free consultation by visiting www.onedayinjuly.com.

AUM as of 09.30.2024. One Day In July LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. One Day In July LLC does not guarantee actual returns or losses. This content is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice. Individual circumstances may vary.

