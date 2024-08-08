One-Day Installations vs. Two-Day Installations: Which one works best? The idea of a one-day polyurea-polyaspartic coating system can seem very appealing. It promises speed and minimal disruption, perfect for those who want quick results, be it in their home or at their place of business. However, as with many things in life, trying to rush something often causes more problems than just taking your time and doing it right the first time.

The idea of a one-day polyurea-polyaspartic coating system can seem very appealing. It promises speed and minimal disruption, perfect for those who want quick results, be it in their home or at their place of business. However, as with many things in life, trying to rush something often causes more problems than just taking your time and doing it right the first time.

When it comes to these coating systems, we recommend doing it right once! Spend an extra day on the installation and forgo the inevitable repairs and headaches that come with one-day systems.

Here's why:

The Moisture Challenge

Ohio classically has humid summers and harsh winters, and both of those affect the moisture levels in concrete. One-day systems conveniently forget all about this (though they will take your money no problem). To get the job done in one day, "one-day" contactors use fast-curing polyurea-polyaspartics as both the primer coat (direct-to-concrete) and the clear top coat.

But, fast-curing polyurea-polyaspartics cure even faster in the presence of moisture (well less than 1 hr). So fast in fact, that these coatings, when used as primers, fail to properly penetrate and strongly bond to the concrete slab. For polyurea-polyaspartic coatings to adhere properly as primer coats, the moisture content in the concrete slab must be low. Low moisture content is difficult anywhere in America, especially northern Ohio.

Failing to manage moisture can lead to problems like bubbling, peeling, and even complete delamination of the coating. Talk about a disappointment — imagine having an expensive floor installed only to have it cracking and peeling only months later.

Warranty Exclusions

One-day polyurea-polyaspartic systems often come with warranty exclusions that can catch homeowners off guard. These warranty exclusions include "moisture-related issues", which are the number one reason for coating system failures. How convenient. Because one-day systems do not adequately address moisture content, any failure due to moisture (such as peeling or bubbling) is often not covered under the warranty. This leaves homeowners responsible for costly repairs, and it's usually stuck in the fine print so customers aren't aware until it's too late.

The Comprehensive Two-Day Approach

A safer (and better-looking) method involves a thorough two-day installation process. On the first day, a slower-curing, moisture-mitigating, 100%-solids epoxy primer is applied as a moisture vapor barrier. This slower-curing, high-build coating deeply penetrates the concrete…in doing so, it mitigates for any future moisture-related issues effectively. On the second day, dual 100%-solids polyurea-polyaspartic top coats are applied to provide the UV, stain and chemical resistance needed.

This method ensures the flooring system can withstand our weather while maintaining its integrity and appearance. We can't stress it enough: Quality takes time. If you want your garage floor (or patio, basement, commercial floor, etc.) to stand the test of time, simply take an extra day to have it done the right way.

