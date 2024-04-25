One Democratic Lobbyist's Journey To Reclaim Her Own Mind

Liberty Hill Publishing presents a true story of a complete change of perspective.
LOUISA, Va., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Lisa Ekman worked as a Democratic advocate for more than twenty years, but tells the story of how all of that changed in Deprogramming Democrats and unEducating the Elites: How I Escaped the Progressive Cult ($16.49, paperback, 9781662895319; $7.99, e-book, 9781662896859).
Ekman describes her upbringing and education as being responsible for her indoctrination into supporting Democrats and their policy goals, and she believes that the same thing is happening to many other young people today. She outlines the strategies used to program people into devotion to the Party and recounts what it took for her to deprogram herself.
"The left became radicalized during my lifetime to take positions that I can no longer be associated with or defend. Coming to these conclusions and deprogramming myself was the hardest thing I have ever done. I decided to write this book to share my experience in hopes that it will help awaken others," said Ekman.
Lisa Ekman is an author and farmer. She spent more than two decades working as an advocate and lobbyist for people with disabilities in Washington, D.C. During that time, she worked for Democratic senators, a Democratic appointee in a federal agency, government contractors, and non-profit organizations. She has a law degree from Georgetown University, a master's degree in social work from the University of Denver, and a bachelor's degree in communication and rhetoric from Northwestern University. She moved to a farm in Virginia in 2020 when she woke up and deprogrammed herself. She lives with her fiancé, their five dogs, and chickens on her farm, where they grow organic fruits and vegetables.
Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Deprogramming Democrats and unEducating the Elites is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Ekman, Salem Author Services, 240-463-5612, [email protected], deprogrammingdemocrats.com
SOURCE Liberty Hill Publishing
Share this article