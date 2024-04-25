One Democratic Lobbyist's Journey To Reclaim Her Own Mind

The left became radicalized during my lifetime to take positions that I can no longer be associated with or defend. Coming to these conclusions and deprogramming myself was the hardest thing I have ever done. Post this

"The left became radicalized during my lifetime to take positions that I can no longer be associated with or defend. Coming to these conclusions and deprogramming myself was the hardest thing I have ever done. I decided to write this book to share my experience in hopes that it will help awaken others," said Ekman.

Lisa Ekman is an author and farmer. She spent more than two decades working as an advocate and lobbyist for people with disabilities in Washington, D.C. During that time, she worked for Democratic senators, a Democratic appointee in a federal agency, government contractors, and non-profit organizations. She has a law degree from Georgetown University, a master's degree in social work from the University of Denver, and a bachelor's degree in communication and rhetoric from Northwestern University. She moved to a farm in Virginia in 2020 when she woke up and deprogrammed herself. She lives with her fiancé, their five dogs, and chickens on her farm, where they grow organic fruits and vegetables.

Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Deprogramming Democrats and unEducating the Elites is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

