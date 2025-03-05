One grill does it all - Nexgrill's new Gourmet Pro line grills, sautés, griddles, and smokes in one versatile system

Expansive surfaces and a Griddle Max System unlocks endless possibilities, from a smoky barbecue to sizzling stir-fry
CHINO, Calif., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexgrill introduces a new line of Gourmet Pro Gas Grills, the ultimate versatile outdoor cooking system with multi-functional cooking capabilities including grilling, sautéing, griddling, and smoking, across multiple expansive cooking surfaces. With its innovative Griddle Max Cooking System, grillers can seamlessly transition between different cooking styles to achieve restaurant-quality results in their own backyard. Models include a 6-Burner Stainless Steel Grill, plus a 5-Burner and 4-Burner Grills in Black.
"The Gourmet Pro line makes it easier than ever to master a variety of cooking techniques on one unit, giving home chefs the flexibility to create everything from smoky barbecue to sizzling stir-fry without needing multiple appliances," said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing at Nexgrill.
GOURMET PRO 6-BURNER GAS GRILL KEY FEATURES:
- Griddle Max Cooking System: Elevate the outdoor cooking experience with a system that goes beyond grilling. Users can seamlessly switch between grilling, sautéing, griddling, and smoking, or use multiple functions at once with ease.
- Even Heat Cooking System: Stainless steel burners, angled flame tamers, and porcelain-coated cast-iron cooking grids ensure consistent heat distribution while minimizing flare-ups.
- Expansive Cooking Surface & Powerful Burners: With 811-square-inches of cooking space, six burners, and a high heat searing side burner, the Gourmet Pro delivers 75,000 Btu of firepower for ultimate grilling performance.
- Dual Fuel Capability: Initially set up for liquid propane but can easily convert to natural gas with dual-energy gas valves.
- Additional Models: Also available in a 5-Burner and a 4-Burner with Side Burner configurations that reach up to 62,000 Btu of power.
About Nexgrill
Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. Whether it's gas, charcoal, pellets, flat top griddles, portables, fryers or accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's InvitedTM. For over 30 years, the company has offered a wide range of products for everyone from the backyard grillmaster to the first-time griller. Nexgrill is part of US-based Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation, please visit Nexgrill.com.
