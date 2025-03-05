One grill does it all - Nexgrill's new Gourmet Pro line grills, sautés, griddles, and smokes in one versatile system

One grill, endless possibilities! Nexgrill's new Gourmet Pro grills, sautés, griddles & smokes—all in one. With the Griddle Max System, home chefs can master any dish, from smoky BBQ to sizzling stir-fry. https://ctt.ec/33Jv3+ Post this

GOURMET PRO 6-BURNER GAS GRILL KEY FEATURES:

Griddle Max Cooking System: Elevate the outdoor cooking experience with a system that goes beyond grilling. Users can seamlessly switch between grilling, sautéing, griddling, and smoking, or use multiple functions at once with ease.

Even Heat Cooking System: Stainless steel burners, angled flame tamers, and porcelain-coated cast-iron cooking grids ensure consistent heat distribution while minimizing flare-ups.

Expansive Cooking Surface & Powerful Burners: With 811-square-inches of cooking space, six burners, and a high heat searing side burner, the Gourmet Pro delivers 75,000 Btu of firepower for ultimate grilling performance.

Dual Fuel Capability: Initially set up for liquid propane but can easily convert to natural gas with dual-energy gas valves.

Additional Models: Also available in a 5-Burner and a 4-Burner with Side Burner configurations that reach up to 62,000 Btu of power.

For more information visit nexgrill.com.

About Nexgrill

Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. Whether it's gas, charcoal, pellets, flat top griddles, portables, fryers or accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's InvitedTM. For over 30 years, the company has offered a wide range of products for everyone from the backyard grillmaster to the first-time griller. Nexgrill is part of US-based Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation, please visit Nexgrill.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, Nexgrill, 916-285-9835, [email protected], [email protected]

SOURCE Nexgrill