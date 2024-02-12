One Life Is All We Get, But That Doesn't Always Mean One Birth And One Death

Xulon Press presents teaching on the new birth.

ETOBICOKE, ON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Chetram Jagatnarine encourages readers to seek Jesus and be Twice Born: Born Once and Die Twice, Born Twice and Never Die ($17.49, paperback, 9781662891380; $8.99, e-book, 9781662891397).

While his readers already know about their physical birth and imminent physical death, Jagatnarine wants to make sure that they know that through Jesus Christ they can be reborn and attain eternal life.

"The individual that is only born once is going to die twice and those that are twice born will never die," said Jagatnarine.

Chetram Jagatnarine was born in Guyana to a Hindu family. He grew up following the teaching of Hinduism and taking part in its rituals and beliefs. In 1997, Jagatnarine accepted and received Jesus as his Lord and began his journey with the Lord. He teaches a weekly home Bible study group with his wife Janette and their daughter Shekinah that goes live every Thursday at 7:45 p.m. on Facebook under the name Chetram Narine. He and his family live in Toronto.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Twice Born is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

