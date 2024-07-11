One Man Is Absolutely Sure Heaven Is Real, Because He Saw It For Himself

Xulon Press presents a survivor's account of a heavenly vision.
VILLA RICA, Ga., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Robert L. Moses shares his personal testimony, including his vision of his Savior, in Jesus And Heaven Are Real: A Stroke Survivor's Journey Of Faith And Revelation($16.49, paperback, 9798868500053; $28.49, hard cover, 9798868500060; $6.99, e-book, 9798868500077).
After battling with PTSD for years and having pacemaker, Moses also suffered a stroke in the summer of 2023. Even though witnesses say he wasn't unconscious for very long, in that time he was blessed to see Heaven, his deceased sister, and most exciting of all, his Savior, Jesus Christ.
"Jesus can and does use broken people and make them whole again. He did to me on June 3rd, 2023. I am forever humbled by His grace," said Moses.
Robert L. Moses is from a small town in Maine, but has traveled around the world while serving in the U.S. Army. He has four children and currently lives in Georgia with his wife and soulmate, Angela.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Jesus And Heaven Are Real is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Robert L. Moses, Salem Author Services, 404.867.7720, [email protected]
Robert L. Moses, Salem Author Services, 404.867.7720, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article