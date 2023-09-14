One Man Stands Between Unwitting Mankind And The Forces Of Darkness

Xulon Press presents an original Christian suspense novel.
OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Stephen Ivaskevicius invites readers to join his protagonist as he rocks the boat in A Fallen Angel Key ($15.49, paperback, 9781662883781; $6.99, e-book, 9781662883798).
The man was just out enjoying a day on the water in the Florida Keys when he became a part of an ancient battle between good and evil. Mankind is susceptible to being corrupted by fallen angel technology, and he might be the only one standing in the way. Can one man make a difference?
"I want to spread the Gospel, but I am not great at large presentations or ongoing podcasts, creating memes and so on. I am pretty good at telling a story to let people understand what I am wanting them to understand," said Ivaskevicius.
Stephen Ivaskevicius is a cradle-to-grave Catholic with a B.S. in Psychology and another in Criminal Justice. A very eclectic individual, he is an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion (EMHC), a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus, the co-author of Happy About Website Payments with PayPal, contributing author of PayPal Hacks, and a motorcycle instructor for the State of Nebraska.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Fallen Angel Key is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Stephen Ivaskevicius, Salem Author Services, 402-320-8753, [email protected], https://www.thekotur.com
