One Man Stands Between Unwitting Mankind And The Forces Of Darkness

I want to spread the Gospel, but I am not great at large presentations or ongoing podcasts, creating memes and so on. I am pretty good at telling a story to let people understand what I am wanting them to understand Tweet this

"I want to spread the Gospel, but I am not great at large presentations or ongoing podcasts, creating memes and so on. I am pretty good at telling a story to let people understand what I am wanting them to understand," said Ivaskevicius.

Stephen Ivaskevicius is a cradle-to-grave Catholic with a B.S. in Psychology and another in Criminal Justice. A very eclectic individual, he is an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion (EMHC), a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus, the co-author of Happy About Website Payments with PayPal, contributing author of PayPal Hacks, and a motorcycle instructor for the State of Nebraska.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Fallen Angel Key is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ivaskevicius, Salem Author Services, 402-320-8753, [email protected], https://www.thekotur.com

SOURCE Xulon Press