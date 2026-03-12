One Mnet Health Announces Strategic CEO Leadership Transition

"We are very excited about the appointment of Hamilton Bowman as our new CEO. I know that his vision, dedication, and passion make him the perfect fit to accelerate performance and position the company for its next phase of growth." — Jim Lackey, Chairman of the Board, One Mnet Health Post this

"We are very excited about the appointment of Hamilton Bowman as our new CEO," said Jim Lackey, Chairman of the Board, One Mnet Health. "I have worked with Hamilton in the past and know that his vision, dedication, and passion make him the perfect fit to accelerate performance and position the company for its next phase of growth."

"I am honored to step into this role and build on the incredible foundation that has already been established by the team, including Derek. One Mnet Health is uniquely positioned to help healthcare providers operate smarter and serve patients better. I look forward to working alongside our talented team, our partners, and our clients to take One Mnet Health to its next chapter of growth and innovation," said Hamilton Bowman, Chief Executive Officer, One Mnet Health.

Under Hamilton Bowman's leadership, One Mnet Health will continue to advance its mission of delivering innovative and intelligent solutions that simplify preoperative workflows, improve patient outcomes, boost operational efficiency, and maximize revenue, in addition to giving patients a helpful, transparent, and easy-to-navigate healthcare experience. Since the merger of Mnet Health and One Medical Passport in 2021, One Mnet Health has grown through a period of significant transformation, innovation, and expansion to become the industry leader in integrated payment and patient experience.

One Mnet Health provides clinical software that transforms patient data into actionable insights and intelligence, automates clinical workflows, and enhances patient engagement, along with patient billing services that improve financial outcomes. To learn more about what we do, please visit: https://onemnethealth.com

