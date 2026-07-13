One Mnet Health Names Matt Ellis Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Matt has spent his career solving revenue cycle problems from the inside. As we unify our software and billing services together into a single platform that provides exponential value for our clients, there's nobody I'd rather have leading that charge. — Hamilton Bowman, CEO, One Mnet Health Post this

Matt has spent his career solving revenue cycle problems from the inside, and he knows how to build a team that delivers results year after year. As we unify our software and billing services together into a single platform that provides exponential value for our clients, there's nobody I'd rather have leading that charge," said Hamilton Bowman, Chief Executive Officer at One Mnet Health.

"I couldn't be more excited about what's ahead," said Matt. "Healthcare providers deserve a true partner, someone who understands the full journey a patient takes, from scheduling through final payment. Alongside our leadership team, my focus is building a strategy rooted in connectivity and data-driven processes, one that centers on the patient's entire episode of care and creates meaningful engagement for both our clients and the patients they serve."

It's a pattern worth watching. At every stop in his career, Matt Ellis has expanded what the company around him could offer, not just what it could sell. What that looks like at One Mnet Health is beginning to take shape, as the company's leadership is already signaling this appointment as the start of something bigger.

In practice, that means Matt Ellis now owns go-to-market strategy across One Mnet Health's full portfolio, pairing software products like Medical Passport, Engage, Big Board, and Office with billing services like Insurance Discovery, Early-Out Patient Billing, and Bad Debt Collections so clients experience one connected offering. It's a data-driven, relationship-first approach aimed at deepening client retention and surfacing revenue opportunities across the entire surgical episode of care, and it reflects a broader bet: that the company's next phase of growth depends as much on leadership built to scale a combined software-and-services model as it does on the products themselves.

Why This Matters

For ASC and hospital leaders juggling separate vendors across clinical and financial workflows, this hire signals something specific: One Mnet Health is betting on convergence, not fragmentation. A single revenue leader overseeing both software and billing services means fewer handoffs, more accountability, and one point of contact who understands the patient's entire journey, from pre-op through final payment.

About One Mnet Health

One Mnet Health provides clinical software and patient billing services that help ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, and healthcare organizations turn clinical and financial data into actionable insights and intelligence, so they can run more efficiently, deliver better care, and collect more of what they earn. Learn more at https://www.onemnethealth.com.

Media Contact

Jared Nichols, One Mnet Health, 1 888-807-7709, [email protected], https://onemnethealth.com

SOURCE One Mnet Health