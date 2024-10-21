One Model Welcomes Don Williams as Chief Revenue Officer

Don Williams joins One Model as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing a 30 year track record of creating, restructuring, and motivating organizations to consistently exceed sales, financial, and operational goals.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Model, the workforce analytics pioneer, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Don Williams as Chief Revenue Officer. Bringing over 30 years of industry experience and a proven track record of accelerating growth and expanding market leadership, Williams joins One Model during a notable surge in demand for its groundbreaking workforce analytics platform.

Williams, who previously held Chief Revenue Officer roles at WellnessLiving and Validity, has consistently demonstrated excellence in cultivating dynamic sales and operational strategies. Additionally, his prior experience as General Manager of several business intelligence divisions aligns with One Model's mission to provide large enterprises with the clearest understanding of their global workforces and predictive analytics that drive ethical business and people outcomes.

"We're excited to have Don join our team," said Christopher Butler, CEO of One Model. "His deep understanding of growth strategies and passion for winning in the market will fortify our leadership position in the HR technology industry."

Williams commented on his new role: "I'm thrilled to join One Model, an HR technology pioneer and clear leader in people analytics. I have a deep passion for human resources as a function that drives successful business outcomes for large organizations. We're in the midst of an AI innovation wave in the industry, so I'm excited to help One Model reshape the vendor landscape."

With recent accolades, including the launch of cutting-edge solutions like One AI Assistant and continued investment in People Data Cloud™️, One Model is experiencing a period of explosive growth. Williams' appointment further strengthens the company's commitment to providing auditable, secure, and explainable data-driven decisions.

Media Contact:

Dennis Behrman

VP of Marketing

One Model

[email protected]

SOURCE One Model