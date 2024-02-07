One Nature Hotels Introduces One Nature Mara River: A Luxurious Safari Haven Near the Mara River

Nestled near the Mara River, guests have the extraordinary opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring spectacle of the Great Migration River Crossing, a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that showcases the remarkable journey of the wildebeests in their quest for greener pastures. Post this

Nestled near the Mara River, guests have the extraordinary opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring spectacle of the Great Migration River Crossing, a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that showcases the remarkable journey of the wildebeests in their quest for greener pastures.

Comprising seven magnificent villas, each meticulously designed to harmonize with its natural surroundings, One Nature Mara River offers a sanctuary of elegance and comfort. All villas, from the stunning one-bedroom villa to the massive two-bedroom presidential family villa, emphasize a contemporary colonial design with African elements, boasting eco-friendly engineered wood flooring, solar-powered air conditioners, in-room wood-burning fire stoves, a fridge, and glass walls. Each villa features private heated pools with panoramic views of the Serengeti, complete with an outdoor lounge area and three bathing options (indoor and outdoor shower, copper bathtub, and an ensuite bathroom).

While staying at One Nature Mara River, guests enjoy unparalleled luxury safari game drives with the open four-seater or semi-closed six-seater safari vehicle, hot air balloon safaris, sundowners, walking safaris, bush breakfasts, and dinners at One Nature Mara River Lodge.

As experts in sustainable luxury, One Nature Hotels is dedicated to controlling its environmental impact. From eco-friendly materials to responsible practices, every part of One Nature Mara River demonstrates its dedication to conserving the natural beauty of our planet.

"At One Nature Mara River, we're honored to invite guests to a heartfelt union of luxury and nature's embrace in the Serengeti," shared Hani Saliba, CEO of One Nature Hotels. "Amidst breathtaking landscapes and soul-stirring wildlife encounters, we encourage a deep connection with our planet - one people, one planet, one nature."

The rates start at USD 1653 in mid-season and USD 2240 in high season per person per night. The rates are inclusive of all meals, soft drinks, beers, premium wines and spirits, Wi-Fi, laundry, daily game drives, and round-trip transfers from the Kogatende Airstrip.

Join us on this extraordinary journey as we embark on a new chapter in luxury hospitality with the unveiling of One Nature Mara River.

For more information and bookings, please visit https://onenaturehotels.com/mara-river.

About One Nature Hotels: One Nature is an ultra-luxury boutique hotel group in some of the world's most exotic and thrilling destinations. Every destination offers 5-star luxury accommodations and nature-based adventures, complemented by upscale service, top-quality amenities, and a commitment to sustainability.

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/onenaturehotels/

Venessa Menzoyan, One Nature Hotels, 971 557849964, [email protected], https://onenaturehotels.com

