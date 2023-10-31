"One Night Only" Featuring James Snyder and Other Broadway Talent to Benefit Barbara Sinatra's Children Center on November 8th

Tickets are available now for "One Night Only," featuring James Snyder and other Broadway Actors at the McCallum Theatre on November 8th. The show, which will have all proceeds benefiting the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, will take the audience back to the golden age of Las Vegas in a one-night-only performance.

PALMS CENTER, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Snyder and several Broadway Actors are pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale for the "One Night Only" event at the McCallum Theatre on November 8th. The show, which will have all proceeds benefiting the nearby Barbara Sinatra's Children's Center, will feature performances that take the audience back to the golden age of Las Vegas in a one-night-only performance.

"One Night Only" tickets are $85, $105, and $195 and go on sale Wednesday and can be purchased through the box office at http://www.McCallumtheatre.com.