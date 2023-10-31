"One Night Only" Featuring James Snyder and Other Broadway Talent to Benefit Barbara Sinatra's Children Center on November 8th

Tickets are available now for "One Night Only," featuring James Snyder and other Broadway Actors at the McCallum Theatre on November 8th. The show, which will have all proceeds benefiting the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, will take the audience back to the golden age of Las Vegas in a one-night-only performance.
"One Night Only" tickets are $85, $105, and $195 and go on sale Wednesday and can be purchased through the box office at http://www.McCallumtheatre.com.
James Snyder spoke to the excitement of the cast, saying, "It's a true honor to do what we love in support of Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, which not only treats children in need in the Coachella Valley but helps children throughout the world with its child abuse awareness and prevention program."
"One Night Only" is an annual event in its 17th year at the McCallum Theatre. Michael Childers produces the show with returning director Scott Coulter and Musical Director Todd Schroeder.
In addition to James Snyder, the show will feature Klea Blackhurst, Carole J. Bufford, Jason Graae, Valarie Pettiford, Nita Whitaker, Seth Sikes, Kelli Rabke, Gary Shaw, Scott Coulter, and more.
Tickets are selling fast, so patrons are encouraged to visit the box office at http://www.McCallumTheatre.com today.
About James Snyder:
James Snyder is an actor and singer with over two decades of experience. James received his B.F.A from USC and, over the course of his career, he has worked on a variety of television series and films including Gilmore Girls, Without a Trace, Cold Case, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Drop Dead Diva, She's the Man, An American in China, Shuttle, Anderson's Cross, Pretty Persuasion, and Meth Head. James Snyder has also lent his talents to a variety of theatre productions, a few of which include Cry-Baby, Fanny, Carousel, If/Then on Broadway and the show's national tour, and In Transit, Broadway's first a Capella musical.
