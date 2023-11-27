One of Michigan's Largest Health Systems Selects Intelerad as Enterprise Imaging Provider

We are committed to continuing to invest in and innovate our enterprise imaging solutions to empower our partners to improve outcomes for hundreds of thousands of patients Post this

Following a transformational deal that built a powerhouse of over 60,000 employees, Intelerad's new client is committed to following through with its vision to transform health. The need for a unified system across the board that offered technology at the forefront of the industry was a must, allowing Intelerad's enterprise imaging solutions to check all the boxes. The suite not only enables hospitals to engage healthcare providers and their communities but also eliminates silos and drives efficiencies that large health systems require to operate at maximum potential.

"Our work at Intelerad has been leading up to this very moment," said Panner. "Over the past several years, we have built on our heritage as a leading system for ambulatory radiology groups and become the system of choice for large-scale hospital systems. The unique combination of high-velocity reading, cloud-first capability, and interoperability with other information systems sets us apart. We share an enormous responsibility to support some of the largest healthcare systems in the world that provide life-saving treatments for countless patients every day."

The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) is hosting its annual meeting on November 26 through 29, in Chicago, Illinois. At this event, the Intelerad team will showcase its suite of interoperable, enterprise solutions that drive efficiency gains for providers in the hospital market, and the patients they serve. To meet with Intelerad at the show, visit intelerad.com/rsna-23.

About Intelerad

Intelerad is one of the leading providers of medical imaging software and services for the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC and Montreal, Quebec, Intelerad has over 900 employees located in offices across six countries. Nearly 2,500 healthcare organizations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, helping them reduce time and workload while improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's award-winning enterprise imaging solutions have been recognized globally by KLAS, with Intelerad's Image Exchange ranked #1 for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit intelerad.com.

